Nordstrom

The 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is on now for Nordy Club cardmembers. The sale opens to the general public on Monday, July 17, so if that's you, take this time to get your wishlist ready. The sale goes through August 6, but your best bet is signing up for a Nordstrom credit card, because if previous years are any indication, sometimes price-reduced items sell out in the pre-sale. You can even get a $60 bonus credit if you sign up now.

Ahead, some of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023. Save big on men's, women's, kid's and home products. Find can't-miss prices on beloved brands such as Dyson and Supergoop. Be sure to shop the reviewer-loved items ahead as soon as possible before they sell out.

The best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023

Save big on skincare, clothing, hair tools and more.

T3 SinglePass 1.25-inch ceramic curling iron: $114

Nordstrom

Get hair salon results with this 1.25-inch ceramic curling iron that's worth the investment. It heats up to 410 degrees and has a one-hour auto-off feature for safety.

I (shopping writer Carolin Lehmann) didn't properly learn to curl my hair with a clamp until switching to this curling iron. Its clamp slides smoothly over your hair and makes the tricky curling process as easy as possible.

T3 SinglePass 1.25-inch ceramic curling iron, $114 (reduced from $170)

AllSaints Brace Tonic organic cotton T-shirt: $40

Nordstrom

Stock up on these 100% organic cotton men's Ts from AllSaints. They come in eight colors and have a logo at the chest. Their fit is true-to-size.

AllSaints Brace Tonic organic cotton T-shirt, $40 (reduced from $55)

Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner: $500

Nordstrom

Score $100 off on a cordless Dyson vacuum at the Anniversary Sale. It comes with eight tools and accessories, plus it can transform into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, $500 (reduced from $600)

Dr. Dennis Gross The Glow Up set: $153

Nordstrom

This Dr. Dennis Gross skincare set comes with 60 of the Alpha Beta extra strength daily peels, 30 of the Alpha Beta universal daily peels and an AHA/BHA daily cleansing gel.

Anytime I use one of these daily peels, I see next-day results. They help to clear up my skin, make it feel super soft, shrink the appearance of my pores and give me a glow. They're a splurge that offers fast and apparent results.

Dr. Dennis Gross The Glow Up set, $153 ($257 value)

Spanx faux leather leggings: $65



Nordstrom

These bestselling Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. They're a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

Spanx faux leather leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket: $120

Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. You won't be able to get enough of these soft, fluffy Barefoot Dreams blankets that come in five colors in this leopard print.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $120 (reduced from $180)

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set: $48

Nordstrom

Make sure your skin stays protected this summer by using a top-rated sunscreen. CBS Essentials readers love Supergoop.

This three-piece set includes a 1.7 oz. and 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop's Unseen broad spectrum SPF 40, an invisible, weightless, scent-free protectant. The set also includes a 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop Play Everyday lotion (SPF 50), a fast-absorbing, non-greasy sunscreen that's sweat- and water-resistant.

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set (3 pc.), $52 (a $78 value)

