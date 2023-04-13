The best deals on air fryers in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Instant Pot via Amazon

April is actually a great time to shop for an air fryer. There are plenty of top-rated air fryers on sale at your favorite retailers to choose from right now. Keep reading to shop deals from Dash, Cosori, Instant Pot, Philips, Ninja and more.

So how did we do it? The experts at CBS Essentials found the best air fryer deals by combing through tons of sale pricers and customer reviews to bring you the best of the best. These air fryers all have a four-star rating or higher. We even consulted a kitchen expert on everything you need to know before you buy the popular kitchen gadget. Keep reading to discover the best air fryer deals and learn more about the popular kitchen gadget.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer, $79 (reduced from $89)

Instant Vortex Plus, $140 (reduced from $160)

Ninja AF101 air fryer, $100 (regularly $130)

What is an air fryer?

Similar to a countertop convection oven, an air fryer is a portable cooking device with a variety of functions. However, unlike a convection oven, an air fryer offers an alternative approach to deep frying. Instead of engulfing refrigerated or frozen food in a pool of fat like a deep fryer does, it circulates hot air to achieve a similar result, using only the oils on the food's surface.

How does an air fryer work?

Most air fryers feature a fan and heating mechanism, which is responsible for circulating hot air and cooking food. While every model varies, most of them feature adjustable timers and temperatures with suggestions for popular foods. Many air fryers require preheating prior to cooking.

Food is generally placed in some sort of basket at the bottom of the appliance, usually resembling a fryer basket. The hot air begins circulating and heating the existing (or added) oils on food, resulting in a crisping effect. Depending on the air fryer recipe, you might need to flip food some time during the cooking process.

Are air fryers safe?

While most air fryers are safe, popular air fryer brand Cosori recently recalled more than 2 million units after receiving 205 reports of catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. Rest assured that none of the recalled models are on our list of the best air fryers below.

What to consider before buying an air fryer

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian told CBS Essentials that the two most important things to consider when shopping for an air fryer are wattage, capacity and the wattage-to-volume ratio. "Air fryers with higher wattage per quart heat up faster and have a stronger fan for the surface area, resulting in quicker cooking times and crispier food," she said. "Lower-wattage air fryers can't always produce crunchy, fried-like results. An air fryer should have at least 1500 watts per four quarts for best results.

Pallian also advises CBS Essentials readers to "look for an air fryer with adjustable temperature settings so that you can customize it to whatever food you're cooking. It's also nice to get an air fryer with multiple cooking functions (such as reheating and roasting, in addition to air frying) so that you have more options to maximize use."

Shop options from some of the best air fryer brands below, plus expert-recommended air fryers.

The best air fryer deals you can shop right now

Shop our selection of the best air fryer deals.

Ninja AF101 air fryer (4 quart)

Ninja via Amazon

Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she said. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars!

Pallian told CBS Essentials that a four-quart air fryer is a great size for anyone, including single people and families. "For air frying things like skin-on chicken thighs, steaks or fish, it's ideal to keep foods in a single layer to maximize the surface area. If the inner basket of an air fryer is too small, you'll never be able to fit more than one piece without overlap. Even as a single person, there will be times when you'd like to cook two portions at once, or a protein and a side dish at the same time ... Larger air fryers start to sacrifice wattage for volume, meaning that although you can fit more in, nothing gets as crispy."

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer (6 quart)

Walmart

This touchscreen air fryer from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful home line is on sale now. This 6-quart air fryer lets you air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food with little-to-no oil needed. The removable crisping tray and pan are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

You'll want to hop on this deal quickly, as some of the color options have already sold out.

Instant Vortex Plus (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

Unlike many air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has an easy view window. Instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping, watch it get that delicious crunch while it's air frying without letting all the heat out of your device.

The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer (2.6 quart)



Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. Its feature set is simple, but the price of this air fryer can't be beat.

It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart)



Amazon

The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon to get the best price on this 4.7-star-rated air fryer.

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Walmart

This nine-in-one Instant Pot device is a space-saving solution for meals.

This kitchen gadget can air fry, pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe.

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart)



Here's another good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens.

An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this Philips Essential Airfryer grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and air fries -- it's ready to take on a multitude of air fryer recipes. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts).

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer (8 quart)

One of Ninja Foodi's highest-rated models on Amazon, this 4.8-star-rated, family-friendly 12-in-1, extra-large air fryer features an eight-quart pot that holds up to a seven-pound chicken or eight breasts.

It can pressure cook and slow cook, air fry and crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, sous vide, keep warm, sear, sauté, roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer

Instant Pot via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save money on this higher-end Instant Pot model.

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart)



Instant Pot via Amazon

This Baby Yoda- or Grogu-themed Star Wars Instant Pot Duo is on sale right now on Amazon. The deal brings the model's $116 price tag down to $100.

Four other Star Wars themes are available on Amazon, and while none of the others are marked as on sale, they're basically going for $100 each, too. The one exception: The BB-8 Instant Pot Duo Mini. It's listed right now on Amazon for $80. But note: The BB-8 model is a 3-quart model (hence, why it's an Instant Pot Duo Mini). The Baby Yoda and/or Grogu version, known as Little Bounty, is a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

