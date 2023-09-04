The best deals at Wayfair's Labor Day closeout sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

The Wayfair Labor Day Sale is going on now, with major discounts on home and kitchen items up to 70%. Shop slashed prices on Wayfair's selection of indoor furniture, outdoor furniture, major appliances, kitchen gadgets and so much more. The Wayfair Labor Day Sale is a great time to stock up on what you need, upgrade your space or just buy yourself a home goods treat.

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best Wayfair Labor Day Closeout Sale deals that you can shop right now. These customer-loved kitchen, patio, bedroom and living room items all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive Wayfair customer reviews.

Best deals at the Wayfair Labor Day closeout sale

Historically, Labor Day has been a great time to buy large appliances and home goods (such as mattresses) at sizable discounts. Take advantage of Wayfair's Labor Day sale and save big on cookware, dining sets, appliances and more. Here are our favorite deals that are still available.

Wayfair

If you're looking for doorbuster Labor Day savings at Wayfair, this is the Labor Day kitchen deal for you. The Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 65% off.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered sauté pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot. You can also save on the 13-piece version ($220).

The 11-piece set retails for $615 at list price, but it's currently marked down to $214. That's quite a steal for an 11-piece premium stainless steel set.

Why we like the Cuisinart cookware set:

The cookware pieces are oven-safe and dishwasher safe.

The pots and pans have cool-touch handles to protect your hands.

The set includes everything you need to cook just about any dish.

Wayfair

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is one of the best coffee makers of 2023. Not only can the top-rated coffee appliance make a single cup of coffee at a time, but it also features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can brew enough cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate for those cool fall nights to come.

Wayfair typically lists the coffee maker for $190, but you can snag it for just $148 now during the Wayfair Labor Day closeout sale.

Why we like the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker:

It offers five brewing size options, from 4 to 12 ounces.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews.

The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

The coffee maker typically retails for $185 on Wayfair, but it's currently discounted down to $77 for Labor Day.

Why we like the Cuisinart Perfecttemp coffee maker:

It lets you pause brewing to fill up your cup right away, rather than wait for the full pot to finish brewing.

You can program it to brew up to 24 hours in advance, so you can always wake up to fresh coffee.

It has earned a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair with more than 10,000 reviews.

Wayfair

This mesh ergonomic desk chair is designed for maximum comfort. It features a backrest that helps maintain the natural curve of the spine, reliable lumbar support and a three-degree curved seat.

"I have been working from home full-time and sit in it all day long. It is quite comfortable," shared on reviewer on Wayfair. "I am happy to report that I have had no problems with it. It was easy to assemble, too!"

The chair typically retails for $160, but you can score it for $66 right now at Wayfair.

Why we like the Inbox Zero chair:

Reviewers report that it's comfortable for long work days.

It comes in five color options.

The chair provides lumbar support to help support your back during long work days or study sessions.

Wayfair

An outdoor pizza oven is a great purchase for families or those that like to entertain over the summer. This 17 Stories wood-burning pizza oven is made with steel and can be used outdoors. It has sturdy wheels and an ergonomic handle for easy moving and storage. It also features a built-in thermometer to help you cook pizzas to perfection.

The best part is that it's currently 40% off during the Wayfair Labor Day sale. Rated 4.4 stars, this pizza oven is currently available for just $185.

Why we like the 17 stories pizza oven:

It can reach temperatures of up to 700 degrees in just 5 minutes.

The included pizza stone evenly cooks your pizza.

The pizza oven includes a built-in thermometer for easy temperature control.

Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa includes a full-size pull-out bed. The Serta-designed sleeper has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame. It's upholstered in soft polyester fabric, and features Serta Dream Coils for extra support and durability.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer said. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

The Serta sleeper sofa regularly retails for $1,300, but right now you can get it for $781 with this Labor Day closeout deal.

Why we like the Serta Monroe square arm sleeper:

The sofa comes with two matching pillow cushions.



It converts into a full-size bed.

Choose from three in-stock color options.

Made with stain-resistant materials.

The sleeper sofa has earned a 4.8-star rating with over 3,500 reviews.

Wayfair

This side-by-side refrigerator from Frigidaire features an ice maker, a water filter and a door ajar alarm. Its crisper keeps fruits and vegetables fresh by blocking out dry air.

This fridge also has an EvenTemp Cooling System that reduces freezer burn and keeps food fresh by reacting quickly to temperature fluctuations and constantly circulating cold air throughout the fresh food and freezer compartments.

This fridge is on sale now in stainless steel for $1,049, reduced from $1,599. Find it in four other finishes as well, all of which are on sale for Labor Day.

Why we like this refrigerator:

It prevents freezer burn.

Its technology keeps fruits and vegetables fresh.

It comes in a variety of finishes to fit your space.

