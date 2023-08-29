CBS Mornings Deals: These earbuds are 45% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Raycon via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including earbuds for 45% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Calendar Bundle by Happy Everything!

Happy Everything! via CBS Deals

This 18-inch magnetic dry erase calendar includes three convertor magnets, which you can use to pin invites and notes. The calendar can be hung or used with a stand. Get it for 23% off.

Calendar Bundle by Happy Everything!, $140 (regularly $182)

Origami Large Folding Computer Desk

Origami via CBS Deals

This desk can fold up seven-times smaller than its unfolded size. It can hold up to 100 pounds. It's made with a solid steel frame and chip-resistant wood. Get it now for 30% off.

Origami Large Folding Computer Desk, $132 (regularly $189)

Essentials Earbuds by Raycon

Raycon via CBS Deals

These earbuds can connect with most Bluetooth-enabled devices up to 33 feet away. The Raycon Essentials Earbuds are ergonomically designed. They offer six hours of playtime on a single charge. These earbuds are 45% off at CBS Deals.

Essentials Earbuds by Raycon, $44 (regularly $80)

Aaron Business Travel Slim Durable Laptop Backpack USB Charging Port by Izod

Izod via CBS Deals

This backpack includes a USB port for external charging, a laptop compartment and extra storage in the front and side pockets. It's on sale for 42% off.

Choose from three colors.

Aaron Business Travel Slim Durable Laptop Backpack USB Charging Port by Izod, $35 (regularly $60)

