CBS Mornings Deals: These earbuds are 45% off

By Lily Rose

Back to school discounts on CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive back to school discounts on CBS Mornings Deals 04:50
squareimage-f4077f65-16c2-4a19-a794-5a71066b7df7.png
Raycon via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including earbuds for 45% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Calendar Bundle by Happy Everything!

hapev-18calendar-4.jpg
Happy Everything! via CBS Deals

This 18-inch magnetic dry erase calendar includes three convertor magnets, which you can use to pin invites and notes. The calendar can be hung or used with a stand. Get it for 23% off. 

Calendar Bundle by Happy Everything!, $140 (regularly $182)

$140 at CBS Deals

Origami Large Folding Computer Desk

screen-shot-2023-08-29-at-7-40-19-am.png
Origami via CBS Deals

This desk can fold up seven-times smaller than its unfolded size. It can hold up to 100 pounds. It's made with a solid steel frame and chip-resistant wood. Get it now for 30% off. 

Origami Large Folding Computer Desk, $132 (regularly $189)

$132 at CBS Deals

Essentials Earbuds by Raycon

screenshot2023-08-21at9-32-34am.png
Raycon via CBS Deals

These earbuds can connect with most Bluetooth-enabled devices up to 33 feet away. The Raycon Essentials Earbuds are ergonomically designed. They offer six hours of playtime on a single charge. These earbuds are 45% off at CBS Deals. 

Essentials Earbuds by Raycon, $44 (regularly $80)

$44 at CBS Deals

Aaron Business Travel Slim Durable Laptop Backpack USB Charging Port by Izod

31781-31781-4b568861-6f2f-42bc-b299-0241c8547a94.png
Izod via CBS Deals

This backpack includes a USB port for external charging, a laptop compartment and extra storage in the front and side pockets. It's on sale for 42% off. 

Choose from three colors.

Aaron Business Travel Slim Durable Laptop Backpack USB Charging Port by Izod, $35 (regularly $60)

$35 at CBS Deals

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 11:22 AM

