Best nugget ice makers for summer

Cool down this summer by filling your drinks with nugget ice. For those unfamiliar, nugget ice is that small, chewable ice that is often served with drinks at restaurants and bars. (The Sonic drive-in chain uses nugget ice.) Because it's filled with more air than conventional ice, nugget ice melts slower. It keeps drinks colder for longer without diluting the flavor of your beverage.

We rounded up the best nugget ice makers to make your summer drinks just a little bit more enjoyable. Keep in mind that the best ice makers, especially those that produce nugget ice, don't come cheap. But if you use ice daily to put in your coffee drinks, Stanley cup or after-work cocktails, the investment will be worth it.

Best overall nugget ice maker: Mueller Home Ultrasonic nugget ice maker

This Mueller ice machine is as convenient as it gets when it comes to making ice at home. The ice maker can produce up to 30 pounds of ice per day and automatically shuts off when its ice basket is full, or if the water in the reservoir is running low.

The reservoir can hold 12 cups of water, though there is the option to secure a fixed water supply to the machine, if you'd prefer to eliminate refills entirely. And if you accidentally leave your made ice inside for too long, the maker will use the melted water and save it to make more ice later. It also has a self-cleaning program and is just about 17 inches, which means it should fit easily between your countertop and cabinets (the standard distance is about 18 inches).

The Mueller Home Ultrasonic nugget ice maker has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Sonic crunchy ice on demand! This ice maker is well built compared to the previous nugget ice maker it replaced. The batches are fairly quick and keep up with our demand. Better tasting ice than our refrigerator ice maker as it does not absorb frozen food odors."

Best splurge: GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker

This super popular ice maker is easily the most unique ice maker we've ever come across. That's because the ice maker can connect to Wi-Fi, which allows you to control the device remotely with the brand's SmartHQ app. You can also activate voice control if you have Amazon Alexa or Google Nest or Home devices.

This GE nugget ice maker can make 28 pounds of ice per day, and is able to produce batch of ice in just 20 minutes. It also has a self-cleaning function and works to conserve water by recirculating melted ice back in the water tank. Plus, if it senses that your ice is running low, it'll ramp up production again.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker has a 4.0-star rating at Amazon. Says one reviewer: "I was skeptical about getting this for my wife as a birthday gift because of the price -- I wondered if it was really worth it. Now that we've had it for almost a year, I can tell you it is definitely worth it! This ice maker is so amazing! It actually promotes hydration -- you want to drink more water because you just love the ice! I was impressed at how fast the ice starts being made after turning it on."

Best large-capacity nugget ice maker: Frigidaire Gallery nugget ice maker

This ice maker from Frigidaire is perfect for people who frequently host parties, as it's able to produce a whopping 44 pounds of ice per day. It takes about 10 to 15 minutes to produce the first nugget of ice and can hold up to three pounds in the included basket. The machine has a convenient self-cleaning setting as well as an indicator light that illuminates when the water tank needs refilling.

The Frigidaire Gallery nugget ice maker has a 4-star rating on Walmart. One reviewer wrote, "This is a great product! Our family of eight regularly runs out of ice. This has been a game-changer. For the price, it is a great option."

Another customer said, "Love this. It makes perfect ice -- not too crunchy and not too soft. Best kitchen purchase I've made in a long time!"

We spotted the Frigidaire Gallery nugget ice maker on the Costco website for an even lower price -- $199, with shipping included. To score this deal, you'll need to be a Costco member.

Best small nugget ice maker: NewAir 26-pound nugget ice maker

This little nugget ice maker is better suited for singles, couples or roommates who want a steady stream of ice ready for their drinks. It can produce up to 26 pounds of ice per day and is pretty compact at less than 13 inches in height, making it a better option for those with small kitchens.

It takes about 10 minutes for the ice production to start up and has indicator lights telling you when you need to refill the reservoir and if the machine has reached its ice capacity. It has a self-cleaning function as well.

The NewAir 26-pound nugget ice maker has a 4.3-star rating on Best Buy. One reviewer wrote, "This makes it to where I don't have to go to Sonic or Chick-fil-A for ice again. It's a little pricey, but it's worth it."

Another customer said, "Great product, couldn't be happier! It fills up completely with ice in about an hour - hour and a half. It's very quiet, and it's not too big, so it's perfect for any counter space. I highly recommend this product."

Most affordable nugget ice maker: Euhomy nugget ice maker

This affordable nugget ice maker has all the offerings (and more) of some of its higher-priced counterparts. This includes a self-cleaning mechanism and alerts that tell you when the machine is full and if the tank needs water.

The Euhomy nugget ice maker can make up to 34 pounds of ice per day, and you can expect the ice to start flowing within just six to eight minutes. The drawback to the lower price is the smaller water tank. It can only hold four cups of water, so expect to refill it more frequently than the other choices above.

The Euhomy nugget ice maker has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "By far the best purchase I have made for my family. Everyone loves it. Had it a while now and still works like a charm! It's a bit loud but it makes up for it in ice. It keeps up with our three children's sports and if we run out it is quick to make more ice."

To ensure you get the best price, make sure to add the available $20 coupon before checkout.