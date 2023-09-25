CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Anthropologie

If you love the holidays, then there's nothing quite like the countdown to Christmas. Advent calendars can help get kids (and adults) excited for the big day. There are already some great Advent calendars available to buy right now ahead of the busy holiday season.

Advent calendars come in a range of forms, from wooden boxes you can fill yourself to full-size beauty products behind paper doors. There are advent calendars for a host of interests, whether it's Harry Potter or puzzles. And there's one for you, no matter your age.

Below, reviewer-loved Christmas 2023 Advent calendars you can already shop now.

The best Christmas 2023 Advent calendars

We've found Advent calendars from Amazon, Anthropologie and more that will get you or your little one in the holiday spirit.

For the beauty junkie: Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days Of Beauty Advent calendar

Saks Fifth Avenue

Christmas is the best time to get deals on beauty products thanks to holiday gift sets. Explore luxury beauty brands with Saks Fifth Avenue's own 25 Days Of Beauty Advent calendar. It includes skincare, makeup, haircare, designer fragrances, body care and more, valued at $560.

Find brands such as Guerlain, Clé de Peau Beauté, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Aesop, Balmain Hair Couture, Christian Louboutin, Gucci Beauty, Peter Thomas Roth, Diptyque and more in this Advent calendar.

What we like about this Advent calendar:

You get to try so many beauty brands with this luxurious Advent calendar.

For the DIYer: Cindy Advent calendar

Anthropolgie

Fill your little one or loved one's Advent calendar yourself with this beautiful, hand-painted linden wood option from Anthropologie. It features a snowy village and has little drawers you can fill with candy and trinkets.

This Advent calendar's design is inspired by a traditional chalet cuckoo clock. It may cost more than many Advent calendars, but you can use it for years to come.

What we like about this Advent calendar:

You won't have to buy a new Advent calendar each year with this option.

For the Harry Potter fan: Funko Harry Potter Advent calendar

Funko

Potterheads will appreciate this cute calendar filled with Harry Potter-themed Funko figurines.

Find Harry, Ron, Hermione and more Pocket Pops. The packaging's artwork can double as an enchanting Diagon Alley scene for your figurines.

This Advent calendar is for ages six and up. Though not the most recent model, this Advent calendar is the cheapest Funko Harry Potter option on Amazon. There currently is no 2023 version.

What we like about this Advent calendar:

Harry Potter fans can relive the magic with this option.

For the foodie: Bonne Maman fruit spreads and honey Advent calendar

Amazon

This top-selling Advent calendar on Amazon comes filled with mini jars of Bonne Maman's famous fruit spreads and honey that you can use for that day's breakfast. Find flavors such as caramel with cinnamon, raspberry chocolate, pineapple with ginger and more.

The calendar has a fun Santa's workshop theme.

"[They're] made with the freshest quality of ingredients and are consistently good," an Amazon reviewer says. "Not only do I enjoy the contents, but the jars and their distinctive lids also become a storage spot for my buttons, straight pins and other craft items."

What we like about this Advent calendar:

This unexpected Advent calendar is useful as it is delightful.

For the spa-goer: L'Occitane premium Advent calendar



Transport yourself to Provence, France with a daily dose of L'Occitane. The brand sells three advent calendars, with this being the most luxurious. It includes six full-size products of skincare, fragrance, body care and more.

Find the Almond Delicious body balm, Reine Blanche instant illuminating sheet mask, Shea nail and cuticle oil and more in the premium Advent calendar. The calendar's beautiful design is by artist Steven Wilson.

What we like about this Advent calendar:

This calendar is full of products that may help you relax during the busy holiday season.

For your little one: Play-Doh Advent calendar

Keep your little one entertained with Play-Doh.

Find Play-Doh, fun tools and creation cards, offering creative ideas of how to play with the popular dough, in this Advent calendar. The box also has tear-off playmats with snowman and gingerbread scenes.

"The first day had five items in it," an Amazon reviewer says. "Every other day has two, sometimes three."

This advent calendar is intended for ages 3 and up. It's currently $17, reduced from $22.

What we like about this Advent calendar:

This calendar encourages screen-free playtime.

For the puzzler: Michael Storrings 12 Days of Christmas puzzle Advent calendar

Anthropologie

This puzzle Advent calendar for kids and adults is both beautiful and reasonably priced.

It holds a puzzle a day for 12 days by designer, illustrator and creative director Michael Storrings. The puzzles have 80 pieces each and depict winter scenes.

This Advent calendar is a reminder to partake in relaxing, screen-free activities no matter your age.

What we like about this Advent calendar:

This unique calendar won't bust your budget.

For the Barbie fan: Barbie Color Reveal or Dreamtopia Advent calendars

Mattel

Barbie is having her moment this year, and she's ready to dress up for the holiday season.

This Advent calendar includes one doll and an additional 24 clothing items, accessories and even animal friends. She's a Color Reveal Barbie who goes from pink and snowflake-covered to shimmery blue when you place her in warm water. The water even turns metallic pink.

This Advent calendar's packaging has peelable panels and fold-down pieces that create a wintry scene for Barbie to play in.

This Advent calendar is for ages three and up.

What we like about this Advent calendar:

This calendar celebrates Barbie's big year.

For the at-home makeup artist: Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets Advent calendar

Charlotte Tilbury

Stock up on Charlotte Tilbury products with this dreamy 12-door Advent calendar. It has glam jewel-handled doors and contains both full- and travel-size products. It doubles as a jewelry box once it's emptied.

Find makeup, skincare and tools in this Advent calendar. It contains a Beauty Light Wand, Airbrush Flawless setting spray, Charlotte's Magic Cream and more.

What we like about this Advent calendar:

Stock up on next year's beauty buys in a fun way with this calendar.

For the candle lover: Voluspa Japonica Advent calendar

Revolve

This bestselling Voluspa Advent calendar is for candle lovers.

It contains Voluspa's Japonica fragrances sparkling cuvée, spiced pumpkin latte, French cade and lavender, forbidden fig, santal vanille, apple blue clover, Baltic amber, Santiago huckleberry, moso bamboo, goji tarocco orange, gilt pomander and hinoki and white cypress. It also comes with a Voluspa gold-plated wick trimmer.

Each candle has about a 25-hour burn time.

What we like about this Advent calendar:

Enjoy cozy candles during the holiday season with this calendar.

For the Hot Wheels fan: Hot Wheels Advent calendar

Mattel

Hot Wheels collectors can open up holiday-themed surprises, including eight Hot Wheels cars and 16 accessories with this Advent calendar. The box also features an attached play mat to use with their new toys.

"I give Advent calendars to my grandchildren every year," an Amazon reviewer says. "This one was a big hit."

This Advent calendar is for ages three and up. While it's a 2022 model, it works just the same this year.

What we like about this Advent calendar:

Inspire playtime with this toy calendar.

