Shop this early Black Friday deal and get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off
Amazon is offering a ton of exciting early Black Friday deals on tech -- including incredible discounts on this Amazon Fire TV streaming stick. Right now, you can get a Fire TV Stick for just $20. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your streaming setup with a Fire TV Stick for less. You can use the device to stream your favorite Halloween movies and spooky series across top streaming services.
If you're looking for a gateway to nonstop entertainment, you can score this streaming stick for 50% off now at Amazon. But hurry, this early Black Friday Amazon deal won't last.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote: $20 (50% off)
The third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick is 50% more powerful than the previous generation for ultra-fast streaming in Full HD. It also happens to be 50% off right now.
This device can be used to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and more.
The Alexa voice remote makes it easy to launch shows or adjust settings without picking up the remote. And if you don't want to mess with any additional options, you don't have to. This remote truly is plug-and-play.
Get it for $20 now (regularly $40).
Why we like the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote:
- It's 50% more powerful than the previous generation of Fire TV Sticks.
- It's simple to set up and launch your favorite content.
- It's compatible with Alexa so you can use your voice to control apps and content.
