This best selling Samsung top-load washer and dryer pair is $500 off right now

Kick your spring cleaning into gear with a new washer and dryer. Getty Images

It's spring cleaning season, and you may be looking to upgrade your washer and dryer. Luckily, Samsung has all kinds of great washer and dryer deals right now. These include a $500 off special on the Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric dryer.

Shop this package deal below. Or, are you looking for different features? Then check out these washer and dryers that are on sale at Samsung right now as well.

Samsung Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric dryer package

Samsung

Save $500 when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set from Samsung. Both appliances feature integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more from your smartphone.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric dryer package, $1,498 (reduced from $1,998)

This duo can also be purchased separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $829 (regularly $1,200)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $749 (regularly $999)

