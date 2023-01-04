Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of providing affordable, innovative smartphones that are accessible to more people. The phone will feature many of the beloved features offered in other Samsung smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy S22, in a more affordable option.

Find out what you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and how you can get your hands on it.

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is the latest addition to Samsung's A-series smartphone lineup. The ultra-affordable Samsung smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. It will offer 5G connectivity for better performance and minimal lag.

The camera is also getting an upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone will feature a 13-megapixel front camera for better selfies. It also includes a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The smartphone will be available for preorder starting Jan. 12. It is available in black with 64GB of storage. Buyers will have the option to expand up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Samsung smartphones you can buy right now

If you don't want to wait for the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or are looking for something a bit different, here are the top Samsung smartphones that you can get right now.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G offers a long-lasting battery, fast performance and expandable storage. It features an intelligent camera with image stabilization to help you take great photos and videos. The phone also includes multi-layered security to keep your device and information secure.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, $299 (reduced from $450)

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $650 (reduced from $800)

You can also save on the S22 with 256GB of storage right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $700 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S22 along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and larger battery capacity. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $850 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $900 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,091 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB): Save $400

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Amazon and Best Buy currently have the 512 GB model on sale now. The phone is on sale for $1,520 at both retailers, but Best Buy does currently have the better deal. If you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Best Buy you'll get a free $100 Best Buy gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,520 (reduced from $1,920)

Related content from CBS Essentials