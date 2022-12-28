New Years 2023 cleaning deals on robot vacuums, laundry appliances and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Keeping up with all of your home cleaning tasks can be exhausting and time consuming, but the right robot vacuum or new washer and dryer set can help. The right devices can give your home and clothing a refreshed feel for the new year. Smart cleaning devices, like robot vacuums and mops, can even free up more time for you to focus on what matters most to you in the new year.

There are a ton of great sales on robot vacuums, robot mops, laundry appliances and more to shop right now. No matter your budget, we've found top-rated cleaning tools to help you have a happier, healthier and cleaner 2023.

Here are the best deals.

Top products in this article:

Best robot vacuum deal: iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

Best upright vacuum deal: Dyson Ball Animal 2, $384 (reduced from $500)

Best laundry deal: Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,958 (reduced from $2,958)

Best New Years robot vacuum deals

Shop the best deals on robot vacuums to help with your holiday cleanup.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $96

Anker

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)

iHome AutoVac Juno: $85



Walmart

We've seen many deals on robot vacuums this holiday season, but Walmart's latest robot vacuum deal is absurd. You can get a 4.6-star-rated iHome robot vacuum cleaner with mapping for just $85.

The Wi-Fi-enabled iHome AutoVac Juno features 2,000 Pa of suction and a 100-minute run time. It features mapping technology and cleans your floors and carpets in neat rows. Use your smartphone to control the vacuum, or to schedule cleanings.

iHome AutoVac Juno, $85 (reduced from $200)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $854



iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $854 (regularly $1,250)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $499



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $499 (reduced from $799)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $1,099

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $1,099 (reduced from $1,299)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $480

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 after coupon (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $300 after coupon (reduced from $430)

Yeedi vac station self-emptying robot vacuum and mop: $350



Amazon

A robot vacuum is an excellent holiday gift for the busy friends and family members in your life -- and a robot vacuum that can empty itself and mop makes an even better gift. Right now, you can get the Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop for 30% off on Amazon.

Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop, $350 after coupon (reduced from $500)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop: $260

Amazon

A robot vacuum is an excellent holiday gift for the busy friends and family members in your life -- and a robot vacuum that can also mop makes an even better gift. Right now, you can get the Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop for 33% off on Amazon.

It's an especially great gift for households with pets. This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $260 after coupon (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for $40 more.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $300 after coupon (reduced from $450)

Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum: $260



Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $260 (reduced from $500)

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $400

Shark via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $400 (reduced from $650)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $97



Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Get this robot vacuum for $97 at Amazon.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $97 (reduced from $260)

Best New Years deals on robot mops

Check out the best robot mops of 2022 from top brands like iRobot and Samsung.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $349



Amazon

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 mop is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the iRobot mobile app.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $349 (reduced from $450)

iRobot Braava 380t advanced robot mop: $250



Amazon

The Braava 380t advanced robot mop is another popular robot mop from iRobot. It is designed to clean and sweep hardwood, tile and stone floors. This Braava model includes iRobot's Pro-Clean System which enables triple-pass mopping action to pick up more dirt and grim from your floors. It also navigates under furniture and into other hard-to-reach places for a thorough clean.

iRobot Braava 380t advanced robot mop, $250 (reduced from $299)

Best New Years deals on stick and upright vacuums

It's not just robot vacuums on sale for the New Year -- stick vacuums and upright vacuums are on sale too. Check out these deals on Dyson, Bissell and more top vacuum brands.

Dyson Omni-Glide cordless vacuum: $385

Walmart

Save on Dyson's slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for hard floors. Designed to be ideal for multi-directional, hard floor cleaning, this vacuum features a slim, in-line design and and an omnidirectional soft roller cleaner head.

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum, $385 (reduced from $450)

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $384

Dyson

Dyson touts the Dyson Ball Animal 2 as one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market. Engineered for cleaning all types of floors including carpets, wood, vinyl and tile, it serves as a great upright option for homes with pets. There's a tangle-free turbine tool designed specifically for hair and fur, and a counter-rotating brush that penetrates carpet fibers, capturing dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt... without that pesky brush bar that tends to get tangled with pet hairs. It comes with a few tools, including one for use on stairs.

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $384 (reduced from $500)

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $468



Walmart

This vacuum is great for households with pets -- and humans with long hair. Its "de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar." It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that's great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn't enough it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $468 (reduced from $550)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $228



Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $228 (reduced from $299)

Best New Years laundry deals

These home appliances have the best new washer and dryer features including AI technology to sense your laundry's cleaning needs, noise-reduction technology, integrated Wi-Fi to control your appliance by smartphone, tablet and voice assistant, shorter wash and dry times, higher energy efficiency ratings and more cycle options than you've seen before.

Whether you're buying your first-ever washer and dryer or upgrading to a brand new laundry set, we've found washer dryer deals you should know about. All of these laundry duos are rated at least 4 stars, with tons of positive customer reviews.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: $1,958

Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,958 (reduced from $2,958)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set: $2,878

Samsung

The laundry duo features a range of smart abilities that older washers and dryers just don't have. We're talking AI technology (appliances use it to recommend cleaning cycles) and Wi-Fi connectivity (which you tap into to run the show). When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

The washer from this bestselling Samsung set comes with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh.

The matching dryer, meanwhile, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,878 (reduced from $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set: $2,608

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new pair. Samsung has this washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $2,608 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set: $1,798

Samsung

Looking for a top-loading washer? You can save $200 when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set direct from Samsung. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,798 (regularly $1,998)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. The washer and dryer are both on sale.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $1,079 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $899 (regularly $999)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology



Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

The washer is currently on sale at Best Buy.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $650 (regularly $1,049)

Samsung also offers a matching dryer to complete your washer and dryer set. The dryer is on sale at Best Buy.

Samsung electric dryer with sensor dry, $660 (regularly $1,049)

LG single unit front load LG wash tower: $1,999

LG

This space-saving smart LG wash tower features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The machine customizes wash motions and the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

"Our laundry room is very small and space is limited," wrote an LG customer who purchased the wash tower. "I love that both doors swing left. Unit is quiet, which is nice since our utility room is near our main living area."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $1,999 (regularly $2,599)

LG single unit front load LG wash tower: $2,099

LG

The wash tower features a variety of wash cycles, including an allergy-friendly cycle that LG says can remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen.

"Both the washer and dryer accommodate large loads with no noise or vibration," wrote an LG customer who purchased the appliance. "The electronic controls were a little intimidating at first, but after just a few uses we found them to be pretty intuitive. This is an attractive and well-optioned unit."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $2,099 (regularly $2,799)

GE Profile smart washer and dryer set: $1,400

GE via Best Buy

The 4.5-star-rated smart laundry duo can be controlled via smartphone, tablet or voice assistant. These GE appliances are equipped with a bunch of smart features, including extra cycles for active wear and casuals, customized stain removal technology and sensor dry to prevent over-drying laundry.

GE Profile smart washer and dryer set, $1,400 (regularly $1,800)

Related content from CBS Essentials