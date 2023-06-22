Samsung Fourth of July sale: The best deals on TVs, appliances and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung just kicked off its Fourth of July sale. If you've been eyeing a smart refrigerator, a smart TV, a top-rated robot vacuum or a washer and dryer duo -- now is definitely the time to stop and look at Samsung's majorly slashed prices.

CBS Essentials bestsellers are even on discount during the sales event. Samsung is offering serious deals on all of its most popular products, including our No.1 smart TV, Samsung's "The Frame."

Shop Samsung's Fourth of July deals

But hurry, these amazing Samsung deals won't last.

Top products in this article

Shop all of the Samsung Fourth of July deals

Best trade-in deal: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and $50 Samsung credit, $499 and up (reduced from $1,200)

Our most popular Samsung TV: Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $899 and up

Now through July 4, you can enjoy weeklong discounts on many Samsung products, but you'll also want to check back often for special daily deals and flash sales. We'll be updating you daily as new deals drop, so keep coming back to CBS Essentials for all of the latest offerings before they sell out.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Samsung Fourth of July sale or click the button below to shop all of the Samsung Fourth of July deals.

Best TV deals at the Samsung Fourth of July sale



Save on top-rated TVs including the CBS Essentials reader-loved "The Frame" TV.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: Save up to $400

Samsung

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space. Translated: That's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.

Prices vary by size. Right now, you can save big on the bestselling TV.

Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV: Save up to $2,400

Samsung

Today's Samsung TV Deal of the Day is on this Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV. It offers a brilliant bright display with ultra-precise Mini LEDs and enhanced contrast with Quantum HDR 32X. The smart TV even provides an immersive 3D sound experience to hep you feel like you're right in the middle of the game or movie.

Prices vary by size. Right now, you can save up to $2,400 on the bestselling TV.

Samsung 'The Sero': Save $500



Samsung

"The Sero" rotating 4K TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

This Samsung TV is on sale now for $500 off.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor TV: Save up to $3,500



Samsung

The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV : $450



Samsung

If you're looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly TV during the Samsung sale, this 4K Samsung TV is a great choice. It offers a crisp, clear Crystal UHD display so that you can enjoy all of your favorite shows with excellent picture quality.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV, $450 (reduced from $550)

Best home and appliance deals at the Samsung Fourth of July sale



Save on washers and dryers, refrigerators, vacuums and more now during the Samsung Fourth of July sale.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash: $700 off

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated washing machine is a whopping $700 off during the Samsung Fourth of July sale.

The 6-cubic-foot washer's FlexWash function features two individually controlled washers in one. You can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings and options. This on-sale model uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles, and it can wash a full load of laundry in a super-fast 28 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry: $700 off



Samsung

Like the washer above, this electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicates dryer, so you can dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in an impressive 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry: Save $900



Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant appliance features a five-burner cooktop with dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with all kinds of pots and pans. The oven portion is also self-cleaning to take the hassle out of removing grease and food residue. And you can ditch your air fryer: This model can do that too.

Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry, $1,099 (reduced from $1,999)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub: Save $1,100

Samsung

You can save $1,100 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. It also provides a smart Family Hub panel that allows you to see inside your refrigerator, manage your family's calendar and shopping lists and more. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and a dual ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (regularly $4,199)

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: Save $1,260

Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,798 (reduced from $2,958)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator: Save $1,500

Samsung

You can save $1,500 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

Samsung over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking: $259

Samsung

Get a 4.1-star-rated microwave with sensor cooking for $200 off.

This large-capacity microwave is fingerprint-resistant and automatically adjusts cooking time for the best results. It also features a durable, easy-to-clean ceramic enamel interior.

Over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, $259 (regularly $459)

Related content from CBS Essentials