Best home appliance deals from the Samsung Fourth of July sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

You can save thousands on customer-loved home appliances during Samsung's Fourth of July sale. The deals event includes up to $1,600 off select Samsung refrigerators, up to $710 off Samsung ovens and ranges and up to $500 off Samsung dishwashers.

Plus, Samsung is offering customers a deal when they bundle their kitchen appliance purchases. The tech and appliance retailer is offering $75 off when you bundle two appliances, $200 off for three appliances and $350 off for four or more. Plus, buy two or more Samsung Care+ plans for just $25 each. That's a steal -- the plans normally retail for $130 a piece.

Top products:

Save $900 on a Samsung range: Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry, $1,099 (reduced from $1,999)

Save $700 on a Samsung washing machine: Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Save $1,500 on a Samsung refrigerator: Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

Shop the Samsung Fourth of July sale

Now through July 4, you can enjoy weeklong discounts on many Samsung products, but you'll also want to check back often for special daily deals and flash sales. We'll be updating you daily as new deals drop, so keep coming back to CBS Essentials for all of the latest offerings before they sell out.

Keep reading to shop the best kitchen appliance deals at the Samsung Fourth of July sale or click the button below to shop all Samsung Fourth of July deals.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+: Save $1,600

Samsung

Samsung's latest Bespoke fridge features a Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen. The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed.

Like all Samsung Bespoke appliances, this refrigerator comes in a variety of colors and finishes to complete the look of your kitchen. The new Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+ is available now. You'll also receive free delivery, installation and haul-away.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+, $3,399 (regularly $5,014)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator: $1,500 off

Samsung

Ready to save big on a Samsung Bespoke refrigerator? This one is $1,500 off during Samsung's Fourth of July sale.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry: Save $900



Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant appliance features a five-burner cooktop with dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with all kinds of pots and pans. The oven portion is also self-cleaning to take the hassle out of removing grease and food residue. And you can ditch your air fryer: This model can do that too.

Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry, $1,099 (reduced from $1,999)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub: Save $1,100

Samsung

You can save $1,100 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. It also provides a smart Family Hub panel that allows you to see inside your refrigerator, manage your family's calendar and shopping lists and more. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and a dual ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (regularly $4,199)

Samsung over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking: $259



Samsung

Get a 4.1-star-rated microwave with sensor cooking for $200 off.

This large-capacity microwave is fingerprint-resistant and automatically adjusts cooking time for the best results. It also features a durable, easy-to-clean ceramic enamel interior.

Over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, $259 (regularly $459)

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA): Save $500

Samsung

You'll need a new dishwasher to handle all the dirty plates and bowls from your summer backyard barbecues. Luckily, this 4.2-star-rated smart dishwasher is $500.

Running at 39 decibels, this Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher is practically silent. The appliance features a fingerprint-resistant finish, a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. This smart dishwasher features Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung also makes a Bespoke version of the smart linear wash 39dBA dishwasher. It's on sale too!

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $849 (regularly $1,299)

More Samsung Fourth of July appliance deals

Samsung has also slashed the price on many washers and dryers during the brand's Fourth of July sale. Some of our bestselling laundry appliances are on sale now, below.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: Save $1,260

Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,798 (reduced from $2,958)

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash: $700 off

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated washing machine is a whopping $700 off during the Samsung Fourth of July sale.

The six-cubic-foot washer's FlexWash function features two individually controlled washers in one. You can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings and options. This on-sale model uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles, and it can wash a full load of laundry in a super-fast 28 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry: $700 off



Samsung

Like the washer above, this electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicates dryer, so you can dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in an impressive 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Related content from CBS Essentials