Sam's Club is giving away free money in March 2023: The best gift card deals
You probably already know that you can stretch your family's budget by shopping for groceries at a warehouse club such as Sam's Club. But did you also know that Sam's Club members can get majorly discounted gift cards to all sorts of restaurants, such as Coldstone Creamery, Panera Bread, IHOP and White Castle? And that Sam's Club members can also get discounted movie tickets to AMC, Regal Cinema and more movie theaters?
Not a Sam's Club member? Not a problem -- there's a deal on that right now too. The Walmart-owned warehouse chain is offering a one-year membership to Sam's Club for $25. That's half the usual price of a Sam's Club membership.
Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25 (regularly $50)
The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.
Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)
Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. (This is a common warehouse club perk: Costco members get access to Costco gas stations.) Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to its discount gas stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.
You can even save big on gift cards at Sam's Club -- that's like free money in your pocket.
Best Sam's Club gift card deals
We've selected our favorite Sam's Club gift card deals and shared them below. And while you're at it, be sure to check out all the other deals at Sam's Club, including this month's instant savings book deals and Sam's Club's ongoing clearance deals.
Sam's Club restaurant gift card deals
Many of the best Sam's Club gift card deals sell out, so if you see something you like, hop on it fast.
- Get $30 in Cold Stone Creamery gift cards for $21
- Get $30 in Starbucks gift cards for $29
- Get a $50 White Castle gift card for $40
- Get $50 in Krispy Kreme gift cards for $37.50
- Get $50 in Chuck E. Cheese gift cards for $37.50
- Get $50 in Golden Corral gift cards for $40
- Get a $100 Panera Bread e-gift card for $85
- Get $50 in Bob Evans gift cards for $40
- Get a $50 IHOP gift card for $37.50
Sam's Club video game gift card deals
These video gaming gift cards are your key to getting digital downloads of brand new releases at a discount. Here are the best gaming gift card deals.
- Get $100 in Nintendo eShop gift cards for $90
- Get a $100 Xbox e-gift card for $95
- Get $30 in Roblox gift cards (plus free virtual item) for $26
- Save on a $100 Steam gift card
Best Sam's Club movie ticket deals
Want to see the latest movies in the theater? Don't pay full price -- Sam's Club has deals for tickets for most major cinema houses.
- Two AMC Black movie tickets (NY, NJ, CA), $22
- Two movie tickets for Regal Cinema, $19
- Two Regal 2 movie tickets (CA, DC, Philadelphia, NYC), $21
- Get a $50 gift card to Movietickets.com for $37.50
Get a Sam's Club membership starting at $25
Sign up for an annual Sam's Club membership today, and start saving money on groceries, gas and so much more.
Sam's Club also offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.
You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.
Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25
Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)
Save money on gas with Walmart+
Enjoy special member prices on gas with a Walmart+ membership. In April 2022, Walmart doubled Walmart+ members' gas savings, from five cents off every gallon to 10 cents off. The deal is good at participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations. Simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started, and save cash. But wait, there's more: Walmart+ members are also eligible to fill up at Sam's Club fuel centers, and enjoy the special prices that are offered there to Sam's Club members.
Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98
Related content from CBS Essentials:
- Best Sam's Club deals: Save $25 on a yearly membership and more
- Best Sam's Club deal of 2023: Get a Sam's Club membership for $25 and save big on gas
- Best Presidents Day deals at Walmart you can still get: Apple, Dyson, Vizio TVs and more
- Amazon's Stock Up and Save sale is like a warehouse club membership, but better
- Best Presidents Day deals you can still get at Amazon: Save big on Apple AirPods, robot vacuums and more
- Gas price hack: Save money on gas with a free Sam's Club membership
- Sam's Club drops price on hot dog and drink combo, undercutting competitor Costco
for more features.