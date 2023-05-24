Robot vacuum price tracker: When to buy

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Robot vacuums can be a lifesaver when it comes to simplifying your cleaning routine. However, the top robot vacuums aren't cheap, so it's smart to wait until you can find one on sale. To help, we've compiled this robot vacuum price tracker so that you strike when the deals are hot and score the best price.

The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the top-selling robot vacuum models using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy. Robot vacuum prices tend to fluctuate across brands and models, but we do see discounts during certain key times such as Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and peak cleaning seasons such as spring. We've included detailed analysis below on the top-selling robot vacuum models.

Keep reading to discover the best time to buy a new robot vacuum.

When to buy the Shark AV2501AE robot vacuum

This 4.5-star-rated Shark robot vacuum cleans your whole home in a precise matrix grid. Its self-emptying base holds up to 30-days worth of dirt and debris. It also features a self-cleaning brush roll and XL HEPA filtration system, making it a great option for picking up pet hair and dander.

This particular robot vacuum is almost always priced at $650. It rarely goes on sale compared to other robot vacuum models such as the two mentioned above. We have been seeing occasional sales, but never this low. The vacuum is currently at its lowest price ever -- $350. If you're interested in the Shark AV2501AE robot vacuum, buy now. You're unlikely to find a better deal down the road.

Shark AV2501AE robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $350 (reduced from $650)

When to buy the iRobot Roomba j7+

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is the most popular robot vacuum among CBS Essentials readers. The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties itself into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days. This smart vacuum also includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum is currently listed at full price on Amazon, so we recommend holding out for a deal. You can often save $200 or more on this vacuum when it goes on sale. Keep checking back for a deal, as this model does go on sale frequently. It will also likely be discounted during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum with cleaning station, $799

When to buy the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

While the iRobot Roomba 694 is currently on sale, now isn't necessarily the best time to buy. The robot vacuum is frequently discounted down to about $175, so if you want the best deal, we'd recommend waiting. You'll likely be able to score the vacuum for $175 during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, though a discount may come sooner.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $234 (reduced from $274)

