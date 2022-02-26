Get these beautiful, top-rated refrigerators delivered right to you door

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When is it time to shop for a new refrigerator? The essential kitchen appliance has an average 10- to 20-year lifespan, but experts say you should consider replacing it at the 15-year mark.

If it's time for a new fridge -- or if you want to turn your spring cleaning effort into a more intense remodel -- we've found a number of great options to consider, all of which can be delivered directly to your home.

These modern refrigerators do much more than just keep your food cold. Many new fridges have customizable temperature settings, ice makers, and can dispense filtered water. Brands such as Samsung have created fridges that incorporate tech to become a hub for your family to share messages and photos as well as control other smart devices. There's even a fridge with swappable door panels, so it can change color along with the seasons.

If your current refrigerator is starting to sound boring by comparison, keep reading to see top-rated refrigerators that you can have delivered straight to your door. Whether you're focused on a fingerprint-proof finish, built-in ice maker or Wi-Fi connectivity, there are a range of cool fridge features available, at many price points, that you can buy right now.

Samsung Family Hub 4-door French door refrigerator



Samsung

This high-end Samsung refrigerator is made to be counter-depth, for a built-in look. The refrigerator features a fingerprint-proof finish, so you won't see any grubby hand marks on its French-door design. The high-tech fridge comes with the Samsung's Family Hub function that lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music and share pictures with your family right from the fridge door.

Samsung Family Hub 4-door French door refrigerator, $3,149 (regularly $4,700)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door french door refrigerator

Samsung

This four-door Samsung fridge comes with a dual auto ice maker and an auto-fill water pitcher. Plus, it's totally customizable: Individual drawers can be set to specific temperatures and the refrigerator's exterior can be customized with changeable door panels.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door french door refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $3,114)

Whirlpool side-by-side refrigerator



Whirpool via Best Buy

"Love this refrigerator," wrote a Best Buy customer who reviewed the 24.6-cubic-foot Whirlpool side-by-side refrigerator. "It is roomy and looks great. The ice machine functions well. Quite happy with it."

Reviewers also praised Best Buy's quick delivery.

Whirlpool side-by-side refrigerator, $1,530

Whirlpool bottom-freezer refrigerator

Whirlpool via Best Buy

There's plenty of room in this fingerprint-proof Whirlpool bottom-freezer refrigerator with adjustable half-shelves and humidity-controlled drawers. According to one Best Buy customer, "We can fit six gallons of milk on one half-shelf."

"The door shelves are very roomy and convenient," the customer says. "The freezer holds a large amount of frozen foods."

Whirlpool bottom-freezer refrigerator, $1,709

LG door-in-door refrigerator

LG via Best Buy

Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This LG appliance was called a "wonderful product with a modern design," by a Best Buy reviewer.

"The small door allows you to access your frequently used items without losing all of that refrigerated air and is easy to get used to," the customer wrote. "The large capacity and shelving arrangement options within the refrigerator are great, leaving many options for organization."

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $1,900

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator

Samsung

This slim refrigerator with a modern design from Samsung is suitable for a small space, or for when you want to add a second fridge or freezer to your kitchen. Choose from a white, gray or navy glass finish. You can switch it between fridge and freezer temperatures, but you can't have both at the same time. This fridge comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial, meaning you can return it for a full refund if you're not satisfied within 100 days of purchase. Delivery is free.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator (11.4 cu ft), $1,169 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung top freezer refrigerator with FlexZone



Samsung

This Samsung fridge's freezer area can be temperature adjusted to provide more fridge space if you'd prefer. Its Twin Cooling Plus system maintains high refrigerator humidity and dry freezer conditions for fresher produce and less freezer burn. It comes in black stainless steel, stainless steel or white and has an ice maker. Pay just $10 for installation.

Samsung top freezer refrigerator with FlexZone (18 cu ft), $944 (reduced from $1,050)

Whirlpool top freezer refrigerator

Home Depot

This Whirlpool freezer refrigerator, available at Home Depot, comes in five colors; the maker claims the model can hold approximately 18 bags of groceries. You can add on a Whirlpool EZ Connect icemaker for $99 more.

"My fridge runs very quiet, reached its optimum temperature in just a few hours (much faster than the 24 hours the manual suggested waiting before storing food) and is much more beautifully designed than any other fridge in this price range," reviewer Elias says. "I actually thought the price was a mistake."

Whirlpool top freezer refrigerator (18 cu ft), $854 (reduced from $879)

