Refresh your kitchen for 2023: The best after-Christmas deals on air fryers, Instant Pots and more kitchen appliances

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

If you're hoping to upgrade your kitchen with some brand-new appliances for the new year, now is an excellent time to do it. That's because many of the hottest new kitchen appliances are on sale. We've found the best deals on air fryers, Instant Pots and more kitchen gadgets.

Keep reading to save a ton of money on must-have kitchen gadgets with the best after-Christmas deals that you can get right now.

Top products in this article:

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $150 (regularly $180)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $129 (reduced from $200)

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $200 (regularly $230)

Calling all frozen food lovers, set-it-and-forget-it meal makers and even home chefs. The right kitchen gadget can improve your cooking game. We've found kitchen appliances that not only make mealtime less intimidating, but they also make meal prepping easy and help make clean up a breeze.

Buying a kitchen gadget as a gift? An air fryer, slow cooker, Instant Pot or other kitchen appliance is always a welcome addition to any home chef's repertoire.

But all these kitchen gadgets can cost a pretty penny. Luckily, we've found deals on top-rated kitchen gadgets, including air fryers, Instant Pots, coffee and espresso makers, slow cookers and more.

Shop the best after-Christmas air fryer deals

We've found a selection of top-rated air fryers on sale now.

Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt): $108



Kalorik via Walmart

The Kalorik air fryer features seven preset functions. According to the brand, this eight-quart kitchen gadget can fit up to two pounds of fries, four chicken breasts, 16 chicken wings, four salmon filets or an eight-inch cake.

The device includes a removable, dishwasher-safe trivet and basket.

"What I really like is the touch screen panel which is very easy to use and self-explanatory," wrote a Walmart customer. "The display is bright and the touch screen buttons are responsive. Tested on frozen fries from Whole Foods and the fries came out crispy and evenly cooked just how I like them! The basket and trivet are super easy to clean with warm water and a sponge. Looking forward to trying lots of different healthy air fried meals. I am very happy with this purchase!"

Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt), $108 (reduced from $119)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer: $43



Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer.

It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $43 (reduced from $50)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart): $77



Amazon

The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $77 after coupon (regularly $99)

Gourmia dual basket digital air fryer (9 qt)

Gourmia via Walmart

You can air-fry two foods at once in this dual-basket digital air fryer from Gourmia, complete with a smart finish feature that syncs the timing of both of its 4.5-quart baskets to finish at the same time, even if they're set at different functions, temperatures, and cooking times. This will ensure a fresh, hot meal. Their touchscreen offers guiding cooking to make cooking even easier.

This is a great option for a family, or a party.

Gourmia dual basket digital air fryer (9 qt), $68

Christmas Instant Pot deals that you can shop right now

We've found deals you can shop now on top-rated Instant Pots.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart): $129



Instant Pot via Amazon

The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $129 (reduced from $200)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer: $250

Instant Pot via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save money on this higher-end Instant Pot model.

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $250 (reduced from $280)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart): $100



Instant Pot via Amazon

This Baby Yoda- or Grogu-themed Star Wars Instant Pot Duo is on sale right now on Amazon. The deal brings the model's $116 price tag down to $100.

Four other Star Wars themes are available on Amazon, and while none of the others are marked as on sale, they're basically going for $100 each, too. The one exception: The BB-8 Instant Pot Duo Mini. It's listed right now on Amazon for $80. But note: The BB-8 model is a 3-quart model (hence, why it's an Instant Pot Duo Mini). The Baby Yoda and/or Grogu version, known as Little Bounty, is a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart), $100 (reduced from $116)

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart): $235

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $235 (regularly $270)

Coffee and espresso maker deals

We've found a variety of holiday deals on top-rated coffee and espresso makers.

Instant Pot dual pod plus: $200

Instant Pot via Amazon

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $200 (regularly $230)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $120



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $120 (regularly $189)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $70



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more.

It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (regularly $100)

Lavazza mini single serve espresso machine: $88

Lavazza via Amazon

This espresso machine offers simple touch controls and programmable brewing options.

This mini espresso machine works with Lavazza Blue capsule pods.

Lavazza Blue mini single serve espresso machine, $88 after coupon (reduced from $185)

L'or barista system coffee and espresso maker: $139

Amazon

This espresso machine and coffee maker combo is a great gift for the coffee lovers in your life -- and you can get it for $50 off right now on Amazon. The barista system offers an at-home French café experience with 6 different brewing sizes.

L'or barista system coffee and espresso maker, $139 after coupon (reduced from $189)

De'Longhi espresso machine: $170

Best Buy

If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $170 (regularly $208)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up, or just in time for those holiday visitors.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

More kitchen gadgets you can shop now

Shop deep fryers, stand mixers and more kitchen gadgets. Many of these items are on sale now.

T-Fal deep fryer with basket: $130

T-Fal via Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated, 1700-watt deep fryer features an adjustable thermostat and a quick-recovery heating system for crispy layers with minimal oil absorption.

When you're finished frying, this machine automatically drains and filters the remaining oil into a tightly sealed plastic container below. The T-Fal deep fryer features dishwasher-safe parts.

T-Fal deep fryer with basket, $130

Chefman deep fryer with basket strainer: $68

Chefman via Amazon

Feeding a crowd? This XL Chefman deep fryer has a 4.5-liter capacity.

This 4.4-star-rated kitchen gadget features a large fryer basket, temperature control, a timer and a viewing window on the lid so you can easily see when your potato pancakes are done. The basket strainer is dishwasher-safe.

Chefman deep fryer with basket strainer, $68 (regularly $90)

Aucma stand mixer: $119

Aucuma via Amazon

This wallet-friendly stand mixer can hold 6.5 quarts. It features six speeds and a pulse function. The Aucma stand mixer comes with three mixing accessories: whisk, dough hook, mixing beater.

This kitchen gadget is available in 10 colors.

"Move over KitchenAid!" commented an Amazon customer who purchased the Aucma device. "This mixer is awesome! I have made everything from whipped cream to bread dough and it works superbly! Motor is powerful and doesn't lag at all, even with the stiffest dough that I throw at it. I even have a recipe where I knead a dough on medium-high speed for 15 mins, and it does not lag nor does it overheat."

Aucma stand mixer, $119 (reduced from $157)

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer



Wayfair

The KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10-speed slide control. The kitchen device comes with a pouring shield, flat beater, dough hook and whisk attachments.

Right now, you can save $100 on this highly-rated mixer at Wayfair.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer, $350 (reduced from $450)

Vitamix 5200 blender: $418

Amazon

The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

Vitamix 5200 blender, $418 (reduced from $550)

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer: $120

An efficient, three-speed juicer with dual chutes for narrow or wide fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet trumps the competition in terms of extras. Equipped with a 27-ounce sealing juice pitcher, two glass to-go jugs and freezer trays, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro boasts everything needed to juice, store and drink your beverages.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer, $120 (reduced from $160)

Related content from CBS Essentials