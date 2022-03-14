The next PS5 restock: What you need to know to finally score a PlayStation 5

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Sony PlayStation 5 console -- and the Xbox Series X, for that matter -- are still hard to find, and you can thank the pandemic-induced global chip shortage and increased demand for the PS5 and other electronics for that.

Luckily, PS5 restocks and Xbox Series X restocks seem to be much more common place. Or, at least, they will be in March.

GameStop will restock its PS5 inventory online and in stores on March 11. Both Best Buy and Walmart, on the other hand, had them in February, and now rumors point to imminent restocks at Best Buy and Target. Meanwhile, Amazon's PS5 page reveals that more units are coming on or before March 31. It's possible that Amazon may not give advance notice on that PS5 drop, so you'll want to check stock there frequently throughout the month -- you might get really lucky.

Bear in mind that Amazon Prime members will be given priority during this month's PS5 drops. This is becoming more common. The PS5 is in such high demand that just about every retailer is using it as an angle to sell a premium subscription service. Best Buy gave its Best Buy Totaltech members priority access during its February restock. Similarly, Walmart gave paid Walmart+ members exclusive access to its latest PS5 drop. So, if you want a higher chance of securing a PlayStation 5 console, your best bet these days might be to sign up for one of these services.

Where to get a PlayStation 5

If you want to buy a PS5 now -- like, right this very moment -- the best place to get one is StockX. Though the site is a third-party reseller, StockX authenticates PlayStation 5 consoles and offers some of the best third-party pricing around. Note, however, that you'll have to pay a $200 premium or more over the console's MSRP to buy one there.

It's possible that you'll still be able to get a PS5 console at Best Buy, Walmart or GameStop, even if you're not willing to drop your hard-earned cash on a premium membership or third-party reseller offering. Your luck depends on checking frequently for the latest PlayStation 5 restock news -- and on tapping those "check stock now" buttons to get lucky.

If social media is your thing, Tech Radar Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider has turned his Twitter profile into a PS5 restock tracker of sorts. He even flew to Boston last October to live blog the GameStop in-store restock in person.

Retailers Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console, but those PS5 restocks often sell out in seconds. Keep reading to find out when the elusive Sony PlayStation 5 console will hit shelves again — and how you can be among the first to know.

(Still on the fence about getting a new PS5 console? Check out the latest games for the PlayStation 5.)

How to get exclusive early access to PS5 restocks

Amazon gives its Prime members priority access to the PlayStation 5 restocks. This $139 yearly subscription comes with many perks, from free fast shipping and free Prime Video content to access to Prime Day deals. In addition, if you want to take advantage of the upcoming March restock, you'll have better luck signing up for Prime -- especially since Amazon still offers a free 30-day trial membership.

Amazon Prime Membership (1 year), $139

Walmart has also restricted PlayStation5 restocks to Walmart+ members. The service, which costs $98 per year or $12.94 per month, also offers free, same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), member prices on gas (at participating stations) and money off on certain prescriptions.

Walmart+, $12.95 per month

Besides offering its members exclusive access to product launches and restocks, the Best Buy Totaltech comes with a few other perks that make it worth the price. Other benefits include free two-day shipping and two-year product protection for all purchases, plus early access to other tech drops, such as hard-to-find graphics cards.

Best Buy Totaltech Membership (1 year), $199

Even GameStop has a premium membership that lets you skip to the front of the PS5 line: PowerUp Rewards Pro. That membership costs $15 a year, though it does offer a $10 reward on signup, plus a $5 credit to spend every month. PowerUp Rewards Pro members also get 2% back in rewards.

GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro (1 year), $14.99

The latest PlayStation 5 restock information

Here's the latest news about PS5 restocks happening across the internet at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.

PS5 at Walmart

Walmart's last PS5 drop on February 24 was limited to Walmart+ members. The units sold out quickly, so you'll want to set a timer and be sure to refresh the Walmart website the minute new stock appears. You'll also want to sign up for Walmart+ ahead of time.

Otherwise, you can try tapping the "check stock now" buttons below to try and catch a surprise restock. Remember that Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at StockX (in stock now)

StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited-edition streetwear, sneakers -- and consoles, such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.)

If you're OK with buying a PS5 from a third-party reseller, StockX is the way to go -- it's where markups on the PS5 are lowest. Resale prices on StockX have come down somewhat since the holiday season (and are subject to frequent change).

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $729

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $695

PS5 at Best Buy

It's likely that Best Buy will have another restock in March so be sure to regularly check in. When the retailer releases a cache of PS5 consoles, they sell out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s -- you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400. A number of PS5 bundles are available at Best Buy as well (when in stock).

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at Amazon

Amazon's PS5 page indicates that the retailer expects to get more units this March, perhaps towards the end of the month. However, it also says that Amazon Prime members will get early access. Non-prime members can try their luck by clicking the "check stock now" button below.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at GameStop

GameStop has been releasing a limited number of consoles in in-store events, though those consoles are typically part of larger bundles. And it's doing so again on March 11, so be sure to check in online then. One recent bundle included Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6.

PS5 at Target

Target PS5 restocks have been few and far between, though there was a restock earlier this month. The good news is, Swider himself has recently confirmed that another Target PS5 restock is slated for March. You can use the button below to check Target's current stock.

PlayStation Direct

On PlayStation.com, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from the maker. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

