Everything you need for hurricane season, plus the latest Hurricane Lisa info

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Hurricane season isn't over yet. If you live in a region prone to hurricanes, it's smart to have some essentials on hand in case of a power outage -- or worse. Here's what you need to know about coming storms and how to prepare for them.

Top products in this article:

Jackery portable power station Explorer 500, $449 after coupon (reduced from $600)

Everlit complete 72 hours emergency survival kit, $160

Augason Farms deluxe 30-day emergency food supply, $115

Hurricane Lisa has been downgraded to a tropical storm. It impacts Belize, Guatemala and Mexico. Hurricane Martin, meanwhile, is in the north-central Atlantic Ocean. Neither Tropical Storm Lisa nor Hurricane Martin are expected to make landfall in the United States.

Though these two storms will not impact the U.S., hurricane season continues through Nov. 30. It's smart to shop for supplies now, before a hurricane arrives, rather than scramble for much-needed items in the days right before the storm.

To prepare for a potential hurricane, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends (PDF) having at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food on hand, along with a flashlight, emergency communication tools (like your cell phone and a radio), a first-aid kit and gear that will protect you from the cold, such as blankets and gloves.

Below, everything you need for hurricane season, from Amazon and Walmart, with FEMA's suggestions in mind.

Jackery portable power station Explorer 500

Amazon

This portable power station is built with a lithium-ion battery pack. It can power a mini cooler, fan, projector, lamp light and TV, all at the same time. It has one AC outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports and one car port. It's about the size of a basketball and is easy to carry.

Jackery portable power station Explorer 500, $449 after coupon (reduced from $600)

Everlit complete 72 hours emergency survival kit

Amazon

There are plenty of emergency survival kits available on the market, but not all kits are created equal. This 200-piece kit is reviewer-loved on Amazon. The 4.8-star-rated survival kit has been designed by U.S. military veterans and includes first-aid supplies, food, water, survival gear and safety equipment.

Everlit complete 72 hours emergency survival kit, $160

Augason Farms deluxe 30-day emergency food supply

Walmart

Food in a bucket -- not the most appealing, but in an emergency you'll appreciate it. This 30-day, freeze-dried emergency food supply bucket includes cheesy broccoli rice, vegetable chicken-flavored soup, maple brown sugar oatmeal, buttermilk pancakes and more, offering 1,236 calories per day for 30 days. It comes with a 30-day meal planner to help you pace out the food rations. If stored properly, this food has a 30-year shelf life.

Augason Farms deluxe 30-day emergency food supply, $115

Anker portable charger

Amazon

A portable phone charger will keep your phone afloat for at least a little while longer during a power outage. This one works for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more. It provides more than five charges for the iPhone XS, almost five full charges for the Samsung Galaxy S10, more than four charges for the iPhone 11 and more than two and a half charges for the iPad Mini 5.

Anker portable charger, $41

Sony portable AM/FM radio

Walmart

Stay up to date on the news with a portable, battery-powered radio. This one from Sony has built-in speakers and a headphone socket.

Sony portable AM/FM radio, $37

Crystal Geyser natural alpine spring water

Amazon

Stock up on some drinking water. This is a pack of six one-gallon bottles from Crystal Geyser.

Crystal Geyser natural alpine spring water, $27 (reduced from $29)

Coleman OneSource rechargeable camping lights

Amazon

Don't get left in the dark. These camping lanterns are run by rechargeable batteries and are dimmable. You can carry and hang them via a fabric lanyard. They run for eight hours on high and 90 hours on low, plus they are water resistant.

Coleman OneSource rechargeable camping lights, $55

Related content from CBS Essentials