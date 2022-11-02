Lisa becomes a hurricane on path towards Belize

MIAMI - Former Tropical Storm Lisa has strengthened into a hurricane as it heads toward Belize.

The National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. advisory had the center of the system about 100 miles east-southeast of Belize City. The Category 1 hurricane was moving to the west at 15 mph with sustained winds of 75 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Lisa will move just north of the Bay Islands of Honduras this morning, make landfall in

Belize later today, and then cross northern Guatemala and move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday. Lisa is forecast to strengthen before making landfall.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

Bay Islands, Honduras

The coast of Belize

Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

Entire north coast of Honduras

North coast of Guatemala

Puerto Costa Maya to Punta Allen, Mexico