Pre-orders for the PS5 Pro are now open: Where to find the new Sony PlayStation

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sony

It's being released on November 7, but Sony began taking preorders today for the new PlayStation 5 Pro video game console. So, if you want to have one in time for the holiday season, you'd better take advantage of this preorder opportunity. Inventory is and will continue to be very limited throughout the holiday season.

The price of the PS5 Pro is $700. At the moment, the Sony website has a virtual waiting room with more than a one hour wait to place a preorder. To preorder the PS5 Pro directly from Sony, you'll need a free PSN account to sign in, but you can also preorder directly from Best Buy, too.

Using advanced AI, the PS5 Pro will offer enhanced 4K resolution, showcasing incredible detail as players delve into their favorite games. The system supports 4K TVs and monitors with a 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate and also provides advanced ray tracing to better showcase shadows, reflections and other visual nuances, while offering even smoother and more fluid on-screen action.

The PS5 Pro is equipped with a whopping 2TB of storage and provides enhanced wireless connectivity. And of course, the DualSense wireless controller adds to the immersive quality of games with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and more. If you happen to have an 8K resolution TV or monitor, you're in luck -- the PS5 Pro now offers full compatibility via an HDMI 2.1 port.

While the PS5 will run all PS4 and PS5 titles, a handful of specially optimized PS5 Pro games are on the way, including hits like "The Last of Us Part I," "The Last of Us Part II," "Demon's Souls," "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," "Until Dawn" and many more.