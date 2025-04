A Final Gift: Inside America's Organ Transplant System In the United States more than 100,000 people are currently waiting on lifesaving organ transplants. And while transplants and recoveries have reached record highs in recent years, so has the number of organs going to waste. One in five donated organs were discarded last year. CBS News followed 31-year-old organ donor Mitch Potter as his family copes with loss while doctors try to ensure that his ultimate gift can be utilized to save others.