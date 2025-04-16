Georgia husband and wife arrested 24 years after man found dead in his truck

A Georgia husband and wife were arrested almost a quarter-century after a man was found dead in his truck in a Wendy's parking lot, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Monday.

Travis Silvers was found dead in his vehicle in the fast-food parking lot in Adairsville, Georgia on the morning of March 10, 2001, the bureau said in a news release. Local media reported at the time that he had been found dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and no weapons in the vehicle. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation did not confirm how Silvers died. A brief obituary said he was 51 at the time of his death.

The case has been under investigation for 24 years, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Gary Fowler, 74, and Mary Fowler, 73, were arrested on Friday, April 11. The couple live in Chatsworth, Georgia, about 34 miles from Adairsville.

Both Fowlers have been charged with murder in connection with Silvers' death. They are both currently in custody at the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Jail. A bail amount has not been set, according to online jail records.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation did not say what led to the charges, or how they believed the couple was involved in Silvers' death. The investigation into Silvers' death remains "active and ongoing," the bureau said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation declined to provide any additional information when contacted by CBS News.