Spotify down for thousands of users. Company denies it's been hacked.

Spotify is experiencing technical issues, with thousands of users reporting difficulty accessing the music streaming platform.

Data from Downdetector.com, which tracks app outages in real time, shows that over 48,000 people reported problems with Spotify Wednesday morning. The outage, which mostly affected Spotify's app as well as its audio streaming services and website, hit users across the U.S. and parts of Europe, according to the BBC.

Spotify said on social media that the company is working to address the problem, while a spokesperson for the streaming music company denied the outage was caused by hackers.

"We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible," the spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an email, referring customers to its @SpotifyStatus account on X for updates. "The reports of this being a security hack are completely inaccurate."

Disgruntled Spotify users took to social media Wednesday to air their frustration. "Messing with my morning man!!," one user wrote.

By late Wednesday morning, some customers appeared to be up and running again, while others were still running into issues. On X, some users documented a variety of issues, with some saying they couldn't listen to music at all and others reporting glitches while playing songs.

The music streaming service, which launched in 2008, has over than 675 million users.