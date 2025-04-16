Exclusive interview: Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi spoke to CBS News day before detainment Columbia student and Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi was detained by immigration agents at his citizenship interview appointment in Vermont on Monday. Just one day before, he told CBS News' Lilia Luciano his "freedom is in jeopardy" and expressed concerns that his citizenship interview could be a "honey trap." The Department of Homeland Security referred a request for comment to the State Department, which declined to comment. Watch more of Luciano's exclusive interview with Mahdawi, who has held a green card for the last decade.