Is Zoom down? Users report problems with the video conferencing app.

Zoom, the popular video communications service, was down for tens of thousands of users Wednesday, according to website tracker Downdetector.

At around 3:00 p.m. EST Wednesday, roughly 68,000 users reported problems using the videoconferencing tool. Most Zoom customers reported issues using the web application, while many also said they couldn't successfully use the mobile app, according to Downdetector.

The outage appeared to be widespread across the U.S., according to user complaints.

Zoom's problem follow a tech outage earlier in the day. Thousands of Spotify users on Wednesday reported having problems accessing their music streaming accounts.

Zoom did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.

Roughly 300 million users participate in Zoom meetings daily, according to the company. It rose in popularity during the pandemic, when in-person meetings were cancelled. While that boosted its revenue during the pandemic, its growth has since slowed.