Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Is Zoom down? Users report problems with the video conferencing app.

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Read Full Bio
Megan Cerullo
Edited By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Read Full Bio
Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

Zoom, the popular video communications service, was down for tens of thousands of users Wednesday, according to website tracker Downdetector.

At around 3:00 p.m. EST Wednesday, roughly 68,000 users reported problems using the videoconferencing tool. Most Zoom customers reported issues using the web application, while many also said they couldn't successfully use the mobile app, according to Downdetector. 

The outage appeared to be widespread across the U.S., according to user complaints. 

Zoom's problem follow a tech outage earlier in the day. Thousands of Spotify users on Wednesday reported having problems accessing their music streaming accounts. 

Zoom did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.

Roughly 300 million users participate in Zoom meetings daily, according to the company. It rose in popularity during the pandemic, when in-person meetings were cancelled. While that boosted its revenue during the pandemic, its growth has since slowed.

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.