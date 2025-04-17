Most of Puerto Rico still without power after island-wide pre-Easter blackout

San Juan, Puerto Rico —Crews worked early Thursday to restore power to Puerto Rico after a blackout across the entire island that affected the main international airport, several hospitals and hotels filled with Easter vacationers

The outage that began midday Wednesday left 1.4 million customers without electricity and 328,000 without water.

At least 175,000 customers, or 12%, had power back at the end of the day. Officials expected 90% of customers to have power back within 48 to 72 hours after the outage.

Cars drive along the Ramon Baldorioty de Castro highway affected by a massive blackout across all of Puerto Rico April 16, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Jose Jimenez / Getty Images

"This is a shame for the people of Puerto Rico that we have a problem of this magnitude," said Gov. Jenniffer González, who cut her weeklong vacation short and returned to Puerto Rico Wednesday evening.

The blackout snarled traffic, forced hundreds of businesses to close and left those unable to afford generators scrambling to buy ice and candles.

It's the second island-wide blackout to hit Puerto Rico in less than four months, with the previous one occurring on New Year's Eve.

"Why on holidays?" griped José Luis Richardson, who didn't have a generator and kept cool by splashing water on himself every couple of hours.

People have dinner at a San Juan restaurant during a massive power blackout that affected the entire island of Puerto Rico n April 16, 2025. Jose Jimenez / Getty Images

Outrage over outages grows

The roar of generators and smell of fumes filled the air as a growing number of Puerto Ricans renewed calls for the government to cancel the contracts with Luma Energy, which oversees the transmission and distribution of power, and Genera PR, which oversees generation.

González promised to heed those calls.

"That is not under doubt or question," she said, but added that it's not a quick process. "It is unacceptable that we have failures of this kind."

González said a major outage like the one that occurred Wednesday leads to an estimated $230 million revenue loss daily.

Ramón C. Barquín III, president of the United Retail Center, a nonprofit that represents small- and medium-sized businesses, warned that ongoing outages would spook potential investors at a time that Puerto Rico urgently needs economic development.

"We cannot continue to repeat this cycle of blackouts without taking concrete measures to strengthen our energy infrastructure," he said.

Many also were concerned about Puerto Rico's elderly population, with the mayor of Canóvanas deploying brigades to visit the bedridden and those who depend on electronic medical equipment.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Vega Alta opened a center to provide power to those with lifesaving medical equipment.

Cause of latest blackout being investigated

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the shutdown, the latest in a string of major blackouts on the island in recent years.

Daniel Hernández, vice president of operations at Genera PR, said Wednesday that a disturbance hit the transmission system shortly after noon, a time when the grid is vulnerable because there are few machines regulating frequency at that hour.

The island's grid has been deteriorating as a result of decades of a lack of maintenance and investment.

Puerto Rico has struggled with chronic outages since September 2017 when Hurricane Maria pummeled the island as a powerful Category 4 storm, razing a power grid that crews are still struggling to rebuild. As the island was just starting to rebuild, it was hit hard again by Hurricane Fiona in 2022.

The island of 3.2 million residents has a more than 40% poverty rate, and not everyone can afford solar panels or generators. While there was a push to use more renewable energy sources under the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden, which provided Puerto Rico with mega generators and other resources, experts worry that won't happen under U.S. President Donald Trump.