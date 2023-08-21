Amazon has a buy one get one free deal on video games you've got to see

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Itching for a new video game to dive into? Amazon has you covered. Right now, you can get two games for the price of one at the online retailer. That includes titles on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and more.

Whether you're looking to challenge fighters in "Street Fighter 6" or you want to explore a fantasy world in "Forspoken," there are dozens of great games to choose from during this sale. All you need to do is visit the promotion page and choose two games. Add them to your cart and your discount will automatically be applied.

Only select games will count toward the discount. There are a variety of games for each console, however, on offer. That includes rhythm games like "Theatrhythm Final Bar Line" from the "Final Fantasy" series on PlayStation 4, platformers like "Sonic Frontiers" on Xbox Series X, and arcade beat-'em-ups like the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Colection" on Xbox Series X.

This sale is only on for a limited time. There are a slew of new games coming out in the next few weeks that you won't want to miss, so get a leg up on beating down that backlog of yours and get some good games at great prices.

The best games of 2023 so far

It's been a banner year for video games this year. From sprawling RPGs to breathtaking adventures with Nintendo mainstays, there's a great pick for everyone. But what game should you take home and jump into? There are too many awesome choices to list, but these are just some of the best video games of 2023 you should strongly consider playing before 2024 rolls around, from titles for Xbox to Switch and everything in between.

"Final Fantasy XVI" is the sixteenth main installment in the long-running RPG franchise, and it's one of the biggest blockbusters for the series yet. This time around, it sheds its somewhat family-friendly skin for a gritty tale that pulls no punches.

Set on the world of Valisthea, it follows a young man named Clive Rosfield, guardian to his brother Joshua, both of whom are endowed with the power of six nations' Eikons, massive magical beings with elemental powers.

As the all-encroaching Blight consumes the entirety of Valisthea, Clive embarks on a quest to take back what's his for his family after the Eikon Ifrit destroys something precious to him.

This western fantasy-based adventure will combine real-time combat with the same "Final Fantasy" flavor of previous entries, and it looks like a much more violent and adult affair than ever before.

The latest entry in the legendary RPG series is a cinematic masterpiece that's well worth investing in, especially with "Final Fantasy XIV" producer and director Naoki Yoshida at the helm. Whether this is your first "Final Fantasy" or you've been playing for years, there's a little something in here for every type of player.

Pros: It's a satisfying fantasy adventure with challenging combat and exciting areas to explore. It's a cinematic treat for the eyes with hours of gameplay. It's the culmination of several classic "Final Fantasy" titles distilled into one game.



Cons: It won't be appropriate for "Final Fantasy" fans of all ages due to violence, profanity and sexual content. It may not feel distinctly "Final Fantasy"-like for some long-term fans.

"Street Fighter 6" is a spectacular mix of style, color and meaty brawls rife with throwbacks to some of our favorite mechanics from the past.

The newest entry in the long-running fighting game series is a compelling experience that stays with you long after you put down the controller. While there are some systems that are admittedly still lacking, it's a fantastic buy for both beginner and veteran fighting game enthusiasts.

A stunning roster of diverse new characters adds to the game's replayability while (revitalized) fan-favorites return. Jamie is a fun and stylish embodiment of Yun and Yang's fighting style, while Kimberly is a ninja wannabe with a penchant for pop culture, a follower of Bushinryu Ninjutsu.

They all add layers to the "Street Fighter" lore and feel fantastic to fight with, especially since you can customize the game's controls to your liking. This means everyone can jump in and figure out the character they're best with without having to worry about learning older control schemes.

If you've been looking for a new fighting game that ticks all the boxes, this is it -- save for a few niggles here and there.

Pros: It's the best "Street Fighter" has been in ages. It has a robust character creator that can be used in an open world adventure. There are great new fighters and fun ways to engage with other players.



Cons: The UI could use some additional reworking. It can be difficult to stay connected in some online matchup situations.

"Diablo IV" is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series. As the fourth entry in the "Diablo" series, it's set in the world of Sanctuary and takes place 50 years after the events of "Diablo III: Reaper of Souls," its predecessor. This is the best that "Diablo" has looked and felt in a very long time.

Now, cultists have managed to summon the daughter of the evil Mephisto, Lilith. Players take on the role of the "Wanderer" as they explore the prophecy of Lilith's return to Sanctuary. There are five playable classes to choose from: Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue and Sorcerer. With a custom character, players will clash against Lilith's forces as they explore Sanctuary all the way throughout the depths of Hell itself.

"Diablo" fans will feel right at home immediately with the game's satisfying mixture of point-and-click navigation and meaty combat. It feels just as great as the first game did years ago, and now it's back with the polish of a modern title. It's well worth diving into alone or with friends to see how Blizzard has reworked the series for newer audiences.

Plus, there's more to come with additional seasons after the main game has come to an end, so there's always a little extra to do the more you keep on playing.

Pros: It's the most immersive "Diablo" experience yet. The semi-open world feels alive and threatening. New classes and mechanics make for dynamic gameplay. Its engaging multiplayer modes foster cooperation and competition.



Cons: The inventory system could be more intuitive. Server stability is occasionally questionable during peak hours.

The Switch-exclusive follow-up to 2017's "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has been years in the making, and it finally debuted to much fanfare. It brought Link an even larger world to explore while building on the massive land of Hyrule from the previous game. Link must once again take up arms to fight a new threat plaguing the land. This time around, he'll have a whole suite of abilities to do it with. This game has been the biggest Switch release of the year, and it's an adventure you won't want to miss. New towns, reimagined ruins and unexpected dangers lurk around every corner, making this second journey through Hyrule feel exhilaratingly fresh.

While the game does suffer from occasionally poor performance, that's more the fault of the six-year-old Switch than the game itself. And instead of full voice acting, most NPCs make unintelligible exclamations instead of the words they're speaking onscreen.

Everything else amounts to a well-crafted journey that will take dozens of hours to complete. For those who dove right into "Breath of the Wild" and came up for air wanting more, "Tears of the Kingdom" is another three-course meal of a game with a little something for everyone on offer. It's an enchanting sequel that fans will likely lose themselves in for hundreds of hours, and well worth the admission price.

Pros: It expands on the "Breath of the Wild" world with even more to explore. New towns and reimagined ruins refresh the experience. Enhanced abilities for Link add depth to gameplay. Long hours of content promise a worthwhile gaming adventure.

Cons: The Switch's older hardware can lead to performance hiccups. Lack of full voice acting can be jarring, with NPCs making unintelligible exclamations.

"Hogwarts Legacy"

This immersive "Harry Potter" adventure finally landed on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 after its initial next-gen console debut in February 2023.

Now, players on older systems can join others in the Wizarding World. "Hogwarts Legacy" is the biggest "Harry Potter" game yet, with setpieces anyone who enjoys the books and films can get lost in for hours.

Set in the late 1800s, a century ahead of the "Harry Potter" books, "Hogwarts Legacy" follows a new student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as they go from fledgling magic user to a full-fledged witch or wizard. While doing so, players will uncover an ancient secret found nestled deep within the world of magic.

This is the best "Harry Potter" game to have hit any console in some time, with plenty of ways for fledgling wizards to learn how to cast their favorite spells and how best to get along at Hogwarts Academy. It's only going to get better as well with additional DLC and a potential sequel on the way.

Pros: It offers the most expansive "Harry Potter" gaming experience to date. Setpieces designed for fans of the books and films enhance immersion. An original storyline set in the late 1800s provides fresh narrative content.

Cons: Players won't get to meet most of the popular "Harry Potter" characters, as the game is a prequel.

