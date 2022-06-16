Best of The Pioneer Woman 2022: Cookware, appliances, kitchen gadgets and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Walmart

Since launching her homey lifestyle brand in 2015, Ree Drummond, aka "The Pioneer Woman," has won over Americans with her trademark farmhouse-chic, vintage-inspired pieces at wallet-friendly prices. Over the years, her Walmart collection has expanded to into cookware, serving essentials, clothing and even a new outdoor line, each designed with the Food Network host's relaxed country aesthetic.

We've selected our favorite pieces from the collection, including her version of the Instant Pot Duo.

What makes The Pioneer Woman collection so appealing? Upscale-ranch style is married with everyday household practicality. The dishes and goblets look fancy enough for entertaining, but can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning, making them a great option for daily use.

Not sure what items from The Pioneer Woman collection to invest in this season? We rounded up some of our tip picks.

The Pioneer Woman Goldie cast iron bistro set

Walmart

The Pioneer Woman launched an outdoor collection just in time for summer. This cast iron bistro set includes two lattice-style chairs and a small bistro table, perfect for intimate dining for two al fresco.

The Pioneer Woman Goldie cast iron bistro set, $198 (reduced from $249)

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose Instant Pot Duo

Walmart

Drummond added a touch of farmhouse charm to the Instant Pot Duo with a floral print. The 6-quart appliance offers a variety of functions, including slow cooking, steaming, sautéing and more with 13 customizable programs.

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose Instant Pot Duo, $99

The Pioneer Woman goblet set



Walmart

This set of vintage-inspired goblets adds a touch of classic farmhouse style to the table. The glasses, available in teal, blue and rose, are dishwasher-safe and durable, making them a great everyday option, while their charming aesthetic makes them a worthy choice for entertaining guests.

The Pioneer Woman goblet set, $16 (reduced from $20)

The Pioneer Woman Toni linen dinnerware set

Walmart

A pretty addition to your dining table, this 12-piece dinnerware set (available in cream, blue and red) includes dinner plates, dessert plates and cereal bowls, all with scalloped edges and a dash of vintage and versatile style. Crafted from durable stoneware, each item can be placed in the microwave and dishwasher without worry, making the set practical enough for everyday use.

The Pioneer Woman Toni linen dinnerware set, $50

The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom nesting bowl set

Walmart

Prep and serve in style with this durable stoneware nesting set, which includes three bowls that nest inside one another for convenient storage, plus snap-shut plastic lids to keep food fresh. The vibrant floral pattern also adds a dose of country charm to your kitchen.

The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom nesting bowl set, $20

The Pioneer Woman tufted floral bedding set

Walmart

Add a little farmhouse flair to the bedroom with this tufted floral bedding set, which includes a comforter, two matching shams and a decorative pillows. Choose from a variety of patterns, like this charming rose floral print, each true to the Pioneer Woman vibe. Available in full/queen and king sizes.

The Pioneer Woman tufted floral bedding set, $39

The Pioneer Woman bath towel set

Walmart

Infuse some color into the bathroom with a new, densely woven, extra-absorbent set consisting of two large bath towels and two hand towels. Choose from multiple design options, including a pretty teal and coral combination.

The Pioneer Woman bath towel set, $25 (reduced from $28)

