A Paramount+ price increase is coming in August. Here's how to avoid the hike

Paramount+, the streaming service that carries CBS-aired NFL games, plus Paramount+ originals like "Mayor of Kingstown," is raising its prices on Aug. 20, 2024. If you're a new or current subscriber looking to lock in current pricing, we have a suggestion: Sign up for an annual subscription.

An annual subscription to Paramount+ already saves you money over current monthly pricing. But with the monthly rate increasing to $8 (for the Paramount+ Essential tier) later this month, a $60 annual subscription is an even better value.

What different pricing tiers does Paramount offer?

Paramount+ offers two pricing tiers. The Paramount+ Essential tier gives subscribers access to every CBS-aired NFL game in the upcoming 2024-5 football season, CBS-aired UEFA Champions League games, plus 24/7 live news with CBS News. You also get on-demand access to the massive library of Paramount movies and TV shows (CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon).

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers get everything Paramount+ Essential subscribers get, plus the live feed of their local CBS affiliate, live sports like the Masters and NSWL and the ability to download Paramount+ content to watch later. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can enjoy on-demand content ad-free.

How much is the price of Paramount+ increasing?

Increased pricing for new subscribers takes effect on Aug. 20, 2024. Current subscribers will see new pricing on their statement on or around Sept. 20, 2024.

Paramount+ Essential is currently $5.99 per month. The price will rise to $7.99 per month on Aug. 20, 2024.

Paramount+ with Showtime is currently $11.99 per month. The price will rise to $12.99 per month on Aug. 20, 2024.

The price of annual Paramount+ Essential ($60 per year) and Paramount+ with Showtime ($120 per year) subscriptions will remain the same.

To avoid the price increase in the monthly plan, we recommend upgrading to an annual plan. New subscribers can test drive the platform by taking advantage of the streamer's seven-day free trial.

Paramount+: Top features including the NFL, CBS News access and more

In addition to getting access to CBS-aired NFL games with a Paramount+ subscription (both pricing tiers), a Paramount+ subscription comes with much more top-tier content and features, making an annual subscription a total score for sports fans and non-sports fans alike.

The Paramount+ with Showtime tier also gives subscribers the live feed of their local CBS affiliate, which includes local news and fan-favorite award shows like The Golden Globe Awards.

What you can stream with Paramount+: