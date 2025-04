Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," April 6, 2025 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Sen. John Barrasso discuss the new tariffs announced by President Trump. Rep. Don Bacon and Sen. Maria Cantwell discuss a measure in Congress to claw back its authority over trade and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discusses next steps in the Russia-Ukraine war and the impact from the tariffs on the military alliance.