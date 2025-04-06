Rep. Don Bacon says he has "beginning support" in the House for measure to claw back authority over trade

Rep. Don Bacon says he has "beginning support" for measure to claw back authority over tariffs

Washington — Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican, said Sunday that he has "beginning support" in the House for forthcoming legislation that would give Congress more authority over tariffs and trade policy amid concerns on Wall Street and on Capitol Hill after President Trump announced far-reaching new tariffs last week.

"It's time that Congress restores its authorities here," Bacon said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

Bacon argued that the Constitution is clear on the issue, giving Congress "the power of tariffs and taxes, and we gave some of that power to the executive branch," which he called a "mistake."

The bill is companion legislation to a measure introduced in the upper chamber last week by Sens. Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat, and Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, aimed at reasserting Congress' role over trade policy. The measure, known as the Trade Review Act of 2025, would require the president to give Congress 48 hours' notice before imposing or raising tariffs. The president would have to include an explanation and analysis of the potential impact, while lawmakers would have the ability to end the levy with a joint resolution.

"We have a total of seven Republicans in the Senate," Bacon said, adding that he plans to unveil his House bill, with some beginning support, on Monday.

Rep. Don Bacon on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" CBS News

But Bacon noted that the legislation will be harder to pass in the House, where Republicans have a narrow majority.

"I think if we get 60 votes in the Senate, they'll put pressure on the House to look at this," Bacon said. "And if we continue to see the stock market go a certain direction, or if we see inflation or unemployment shift in a bad way, I think then this bill becomes a very viable bill."

The congressional action comes after Mr. Trump announced 10% tariffs on imports from all countries last week, along with increasing levies on dozens of countries that charge higher taxes on American exports, which are set to go into effect this week. Meanwhile, the president urged Americans to "hang tough" as financial markets saw their worst week since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bacon said the bill "will not pass tomorrow or maybe in the next couple weeks, but this will be in the queue that we can use."

Cantwell, who also appeared on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, outlined that in the Senate, seven Republicans signed on as cosponsors on the first day the measure was introduced.

"So usually you don't get first introduction and get so many people on board, but I think it shows the anxiety that people have," Cantwell said, while noting that industry groups have also backed the effort.

But whether the measure will get a vote in the GOP-led Senate remains to be seen. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the No. 2 Senate Republican who also appeared on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, said the Senate legislation "will get a thorough hearing."

"And then we'll see where it goes from there," Barrasso said.