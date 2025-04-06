Face the Nation: Cantwell, Bacon, Rutte Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Sen. Maria Cantwell tells “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” that both Democrats and Republicans, as well as consumer interest groups, are concerned about the new tariffs by President Trump and their impact on goods in America, Rep. Don Bacon tells “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” that a measure to claw back Congress’ authority over trade is beginning to get support from both parties after President Trump implemented widespread global tariffs, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte tells “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” that the impression he has gotten from the U.S. is that Russia is not moving fast enough to end its war with Ukraine.