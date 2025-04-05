Watch CBS News
Frito-Lay issues recall for some Tostitos tortilla chips that may have been contaminated

By
Kerry Breen
News Editor
Kerry Breen is a news editor at CBSNews.com. A graduate of New York University's Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism, she previously worked at NBC News' TODAY Digital. She covers current events, breaking news and issues including substance use.
Kerry Breen
Edited By
Camille Knox
Senior Editor
Camille C. Knox is a senior editor at CBSNnews.com. She is a graduate of Michigan State University. Prior to joining CBS News, she served as a reporter and editor for publications that include Snopes, the Tampa Bay Times, The Clarion-Ledger and AOL's Patch.
Frito-Lay issued a recall of some bags of Tostito's tortilla chips, saying the snack foods may have been contaminated with undeclared products.

The recall applies to 13-ounce bags of the company's Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips. The bags could include nacho cheese tortilla chips and therefore may contain undeclared milk allergens, the company said in a news release distributed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The product is safe to consume for people who do not have a dairy allergy or milk sensitivity, Frito-Lay said in a statement. The company said no allergic reactions have been reported in connection with the recall. 

1743010604820.jpg
Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips. Frito-Lay

The recall affects less than 1,300 bags of chips, according to the news release. The full list of affected lot numbers is available on the FDA's website. 

The chips were sold at multiple stores and online in 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. They would have been sold as early as March 7, the company said,. The recall was announced on March 27. 

The recall does not apply to any other Tostitos product, flavors, bag sizes or variety packs, the company said.

Kerry Breen is a news editor at CBSNews.com. A graduate of New York University's Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism, she previously worked at NBC News' TODAY Digital. She covers current events, breaking news and issues including substance use.

