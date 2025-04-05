Frito-Lay issues recall for some Tostitos tortilla chips that may have been contaminated

Frito-Lay issued a recall of some bags of Tostito's tortilla chips, saying the snack foods may have been contaminated with undeclared products.

The recall applies to 13-ounce bags of the company's Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips. The bags could include nacho cheese tortilla chips and therefore may contain undeclared milk allergens, the company said in a news release distributed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The product is safe to consume for people who do not have a dairy allergy or milk sensitivity, Frito-Lay said in a statement. The company said no allergic reactions have been reported in connection with the recall.

Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips. Frito-Lay

The recall affects less than 1,300 bags of chips, according to the news release. The full list of affected lot numbers is available on the FDA's website.

The chips were sold at multiple stores and online in 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. They would have been sold as early as March 7, the company said,. The recall was announced on March 27.

The recall does not apply to any other Tostitos product, flavors, bag sizes or variety packs, the company said.