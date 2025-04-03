Aisha Bowe reflects on her journey from community college to rocket scientist on all-female space flight

Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist and two-time tech company founder, is set to make history as the first person of Bahamian heritage to travel to space when she joins an all-female Blue Origin crew launching on April 14.

Bowe appeared on "CBS Mornings" to discuss her preparation for the historic mission alongside co-host Gayle King, who will also be part of the crew.

"I have been preparing for this moment my entire life," Bowe told King during the interview. "I mean, I started my career thinking I was allergic to math ... And here I'm sitting here, and I'm just like, we are going to space."

In addition to Bowe and King, the groundbreaking mission features a group of women that includes musician Katy Perry, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, philanthropist Lauren Sánchez and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

"This crew represents the best in the future of humanity," Bowe said. "It's really space for the benefit of Earth."

Bowe also shared how she overcame early discouragement, including being told she should pursue cosmetology instead of aerospace engineering.

"I was told I couldn't, I wouldn't, I shouldn't, and I can't, and I did," said Bowe. "I went from community college to studying aerospace at the University of Michigan to working at NASA for six years."

The crew recently appeared on the cover of ELLE magazine's special April digital edition, where they met in person for the first time.

When asked what excites her most about the upcoming journey, Bowe emphasized the impact on future generations.

"I did it because I saw all of you reach for the sky, and I knew it could, too," Bowe said.

Bowe's preparation has included experiencing G-forces to simulate the physical demands of spaceflight. She joked that her biggest concern for the actual flight is streaking makeup through the tears of excitement.

