Russell Brand, U.K. comedian and actor, charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault

London — London's Metropolitan Police have charged comedian and actor Russell Brand with one count of rape, oral rape and indecent assault and two other counts of sexual assault, the police force said Friday.

British detectives have said they started investigating the TV star in September 2023 after "receiving a number of allegations, which followed reporting by Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times."

In September 2023, those British media outlets published claims by four women who said they were sexually assaulted or raped by Brand between 2006 and 2013, at the height of his fame.

Russell Brand takes part in a discussion at Esquire Townhouse, Oct. 14, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty

"The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers. The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police," Metropolitan Police detective superintendent Andy Furphy said in a statement Friday.

The police said in a statement that Brand would appear in a London court for a first hearing on May 2.

Authorities in London told CBS News that Brand was charged by the police via "postal requisition, so is not in custody."

He was to remain free on bail until his court appearance.

Brand has in the past vehemently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. CBS News has asked the former comedian's representatives for any new reaction to the charges announced on Friday.