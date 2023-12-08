You can get a free $5 Panda Express gift card at Amazon, but this deal won't last long
If there's one thing we love more than Panda Express's orange chicken, its getting that tasty and sweet fried treat at a discount. That's why our eyes got wide when we saw Amazon's latest Christmas gift card deal: You can get a $25 gift card to Panda Express for less than $20 at Amazon now, while supplies last.
This is an Amazon lightning deal, which means quantities are highly limited. If you want to get in on this free money Chinese food deal, you'll need to act fast -- as of the time of publication, 36% of the discount Panda Express gift cards have already been claimed.
Get $5 of Panda Express free at Amazon
While there's something to be said for a nice home cooked meal or a trip to a fancy steakhouse, sometimes you just want Chinese food -- and fast. And cheap. Like, get $25 of Chinese food for $20 cheap. (That's a savings of 20%.)
Unlike many of Amazon's best gift card deals, this deal is for a physical Panda Express gift card. That makes it a great gift under $20 -- and an ideal stocking stuffer for someone who loves Beijing beef or Kung Pao chicken.
"My kid had a Panda Express right next to campus and decided to send her it so she could splurge and dine out for a change," says one Amazon reviewer. "Loved that I was able to send it to the Amazon lockers on campus."
Amazon has just about every gift card you can think of available for quick 2-day shipping or immediate email delivery, making it a great one-stop shop for last-minute gifting needs. But the best part of buying your gift cards is taking advantage of the retailer's free money deals from Apple, Panda Express, Lowe's and more.
You'll need to hurry to shop Amazon's current batch of gift card deals. Many of Amazon's hottest gift card deals spring up as short-term lightning deals, and the most popular gift card deals are going fast. Keep checking back for more opportunities to save this holiday season.
