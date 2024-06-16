Broadway dance legend Baayork Lee Baayork Lee was a child of the stage, whose first role, at age five, was in "The King and I" with Yul Brynner in 1951. Since then, she danced for George Balanchine in his production of "The Nutcracker," and appeared in such acclaimed Broadway shows as "Flower Drum Song," "Golden Boy" with Sammy Davis Jr., "Promises, Promises," and "A Chorus Line." Lee, now in her late 70s, talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about her lifelong love of being a Broadway trouper, and about co-founding the National Asian Artists Project for aspiring performers, helping raise more Broadway babies than she can count.