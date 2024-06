Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari says signs "high-pressure" economy may be "cooling" Neel Kashkari, the Minneapolis Federal Reserve president, tells "Face the Nation" that "it's certainly possible" unemployment will continue to tick up and there will be some economic "cooling" over the next few weeks. "We are looking at what I call a high-pressure economy in some dimensions, but there's also some evidence that it's cooling," he said.