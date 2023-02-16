Our Place Sizzle Sale: Save 25% on the CBS Essentials reader-favorite cast iron Always Pan

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Our Place Sizzle Sale is going on right now, and it is a great chance to save on some of the brand's most popular cookware such as the cast iron Always Pan for up to 25% off.

Top products in this article

Our Place Cast iron Always Pan, $116 (reduced from $155)

Our Place Heirloom set, $196 (reduced $235)

Our Place's Alway Pan is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. The multi-purpose pan is designed to meet eight different cooking needs in one pan, and it's non-stick coating makes cleanup a breeze. Right now, you can save on the cast iron Our Place Alway Pan and several other premium kitchen items from the top-selling brand.

Keep reading to explore the best deals at the Our Place Sizzle Sale this week.

Our Place cast iron Always Pan: 25% off

The Our Place Always Pan has been a trendy kitchen staple for several years now. The pan is beloved for it's 8-in-1 multifunctionality and the fact that it comes in several aesthetically pleasing color options.

The cast iron version is currently 25% off during the Our Place Sizzle Sale. The 10-inch cast iron pan can be used to grill, sear, braise, fry, saute, roast, bake, broil, stew and serve.

It comes in seven color options including lavender, sage green and a classic charcoal.

Our Place Cast iron Always Pan, $116 (reduced from $155)

Our Place Heirloom set: $196 (save 17%)

The Our Place Heirloom set is a limited-edition set that includes a matte black cast iron Always Pan and a matching Moroccan Tagine. The Moroccan Tagine is a handcrafted conical-shaped lid that makes food extra tender and flavorful by dripping any condensation back down to the pan.

Our Place Heirloom set, $196 (reduced $235)

Our Place Walnut cutting board: $65 (31% off)

This versatile, no-mess cutting board is made of premium black walnut wood. It keeps your knives sharp and includes a helpful juice trench to minimize messes.

Our Place Walnut cutting board, $65 (reduced from $95)

Our Place mug set: $30 (save 25%)

This set includes four limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. You can choose from three color options.

Our Place mug set, $30 (reduced from $40)

Our Place plate sets: up to 25% off

Our Place also has two plate sets on sale now. Each comes with four to eight hand-spackled ceramic plates. There are five color options to choose from.

Our Place main plate set (four plate set), $40 (reduced from $50)

Our Place main plate set (eight plate set), $80 (reduced from $100)

Our Place side plate set (four plate set), $30 (reduced from $40)

Our Place side plate set (eight plate set), $60 (reduced from $80)

