Our Place Sizzle Sale: Save 25% on the CBS Essentials reader-favorite cast iron Always Pan
The Our Place Sizzle Sale is going on right now, and it is a great chance to save on some of the brand's most popular cookware such as the cast iron Always Pan for up to 25% off.
Top products in this article
Our Place Cast iron Always Pan, $116 (reduced from $155)
Our Place Heirloom set, $196 (reduced $235)
Our Place's Alway Pan is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. The multi-purpose pan is designed to meet eight different cooking needs in one pan, and it's non-stick coating makes cleanup a breeze. Right now, you can save on the cast iron Our Place Alway Pan and several other premium kitchen items from the top-selling brand.
Keep reading to explore the best deals at the Our Place Sizzle Sale this week.
Our Place cast iron Always Pan: 25% off
The Our Place Always Pan has been a trendy kitchen staple for several years now. The pan is beloved for it's 8-in-1 multifunctionality and the fact that it comes in several aesthetically pleasing color options.
The cast iron version is currently 25% off during the Our Place Sizzle Sale. The 10-inch cast iron pan can be used to grill, sear, braise, fry, saute, roast, bake, broil, stew and serve.
It comes in seven color options including lavender, sage green and a classic charcoal.
Our Place Cast iron Always Pan, $116 (reduced from $155)
Our Place Heirloom set: $196 (save 17%)
The Our Place Heirloom set is a limited-edition set that includes a matte black cast iron Always Pan and a matching Moroccan Tagine. The Moroccan Tagine is a handcrafted conical-shaped lid that makes food extra tender and flavorful by dripping any condensation back down to the pan.
Our Place Heirloom set, $196 (reduced $235)
Our Place Walnut cutting board: $65 (31% off)
This versatile, no-mess cutting board is made of premium black walnut wood. It keeps your knives sharp and includes a helpful juice trench to minimize messes.
Our Place Walnut cutting board, $65 (reduced from $95)
Our Place mug set: $30 (save 25%)
This set includes four limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. You can choose from three color options.
Our Place mug set, $30 (reduced from $40)
Our Place plate sets: up to 25% off
Our Place also has two plate sets on sale now. Each comes with four to eight hand-spackled ceramic plates. There are five color options to choose from.
Our Place main plate set (four plate set), $40 (reduced from $50)
Our Place main plate set (eight plate set), $80 (reduced from $100)
Our Place side plate set (four plate set), $30 (reduced from $40)
Our Place side plate set (eight plate set), $60 (reduced from $80)
Related content from CBS Essentials
for more features.