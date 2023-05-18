Protect your smartphone with up to 56% off OtterBox phone cases at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

OtterBox

Whether you have an iPhone or Android, you'll want to make sure you protect your investment with a high-quality phone case. OtterBox offers a variety of colorful yet hardy cases that can keep your phone looking brand new. Amazon is offering a discount of up to 44% off the entirety of its selection of OtterBox phone cases right now. From the Apple iPhone 14 to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there's something for almost every phone owner on the list.

Up to 56% off OtterBox Phone Cases

OtterBox cases come in all shapes and sizes, from the slim yet sturdy Commuter Series to the clear Symmetry cases, which include fun glitter options. The Defender XT series is all about maximum protection, and the Prefix Series offers lightweight defense against scratches, dings and drops. Some cases come with built-in PopSockets, while others feature kickstands to make watching your favorite shows and movies on the go simpler.

The sturdier, more rugged cases usually go anywhere from $50 and up, so you could potentially grab a case or two for less than $20 apiece. This is a better deal at present than OtterBox's official Birthday Sale, which is offering just 25% off its cases sitewide. If you're planning on buying a new phone or just need protection for the one you've got, it's well worth stocking up.

OtterBox phone cases

Amazon

Key features of OtterBox phone cases:

Offers a variety of phone cases from iPhone to Android and more

Has lots of different colors and styles for each phone user

Get best selling cases for less than $20

Discounted more than the OtterBox Birthday Sale

Some cases come with PopSockets, some have kickstands

Several waterproof options available

The best phones to buy in 2023

Need a phone to put a case on? We've hand-picked some of the best options on the market so you've got the best of the best when it comes to all the tech you could ever need in your pocket, for iPhone and Android users alike. Not sure how to pick the best phone for you? Check out our phone buying guide to get answers to your most common smartphone shopping questions.

Which iPhone is best to buy in 2023?

There are several Apple iPhone models to choose from in 2023. If you want the latest model with the most advanced tech, consider the iPhone 14 Pro.

If you want to save money and don't need the latest model or the iPhone with the best camera, consider the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro. They are still relatively up-to-date, but you can find a better deal on them.

Should you buy an iPhone or Android phone?

Whether to buy an iPhone or an Android phone is a matter of personal preference. Some people will say that an Android phone is better than an iPhone, while others feel that iPhones are superior. Most people like to stick to one operating system. If you're thinking of switching from one to the other, test out the interface for yourself and see if you like it.

Which smartphone has the best camera?

At the time of publication, the smartphone with the best phone camera is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple

The Apple iPhone 14 is the latest iPhone release. It offers several improvements over the prior model, including a new operating system with iOS 16. It is getting a camera upgrade, improved retina display and a larger battery. The new iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies. Apple states that the new camera system will provide strong improvements for low-light photography through its new Photogenic Engine. Apple also introduced Action Mode for improved video quality for capturing moving subjects.

One notable design change is the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the phone screen. This cutout features small privacy indicator lights that alert users that the microphone or camera is in use. On the iPhone 13, these indicator lights are easier to miss, but the iPhone 14 has redesigned them to appear brighter (even in sunlight) and placed them front and center at the top of your phone screen.

Another new feature with the new iPhone is eSIM. This is an electronic SIM card that will allow users to activate new phones and transfer data without a physical SIM card.

There are also two notable safety features: crash detection and emergency SOS. Crash detection uses motion sensors to detect when a severe car crash has occurred. When your phone detects a severe crash, it will contact emergency services and alert your emergency contacts. Emergency SOS is designed to help users connect with help and transfer the necessary data if an emergency occurs in an area with limited connectivity.

Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $799

Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

Those wanting a bigger screen, you can order the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch Retina display.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus on AT&T (128GB), $879

Apple iPhone 14 Plus on AT&T (128GB), $899

Apple iPhone 14 Plus on Verizon (128GB), $879

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple

The higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are another excellent smartphone choice for those who prefer the Apple iOS operating system. Arguably the biggest update is the inclusion of Apple's new A16 bionic chip. Apple is sticking with the A15 chip for the standard iPhone 14, but shoppers who opt for the iPhone 14 Pro will get the enhanced chip for even better performance. The new iPhone Pro will also offer a brighter display, always-on display option and a more personalized lock screen.

The iPhone 14 Pro includes Apple's new Dynamic Island, a design change that will display alerts at the top of your phone without disrupting your current activities. Each alert will have a different alert design to easily differentiate them. The Dynamic Island also helps you track background activities such as music, timers, or calls.

The iPhone 14 Pro models provides significant camera quality improvements with a 48MP main camera. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max also includes a new 12MP ultra-wide camera. The new camera system offers improved focus, range and color. Apple has also made improvements to the flash system, making this the Apple smartphone with the best camera quality.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro on AT&T (128GB), $949

Apple iPhone 14 Pro on AT&T (128GB), $999

Apple iPhone 14 Pro on Verizon (128GB), $949

The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a larger 6.7-inch screen.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max on AT&T (128GB), $1,049

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max on AT&T (128GB), $1,099

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max on Verizon (128GB), $1,049

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

Samsung Galaxy S23, $800 and up

Samsung Galaxy S23, $800 and up

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S23 along with a few extras, such as a larger 6.6-inch display screen and longer battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S23+, $1,000 and up

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. Samsung even filmed the presentations shown during the Samsung Unpacked event with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to demonstrate the high camera quality. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, $1,200 and up

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung

Even though it is no longer the latest model in the lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still one of the best Android smartphone options for 2023. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $699

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $800

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $850

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S22 along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and larger battery capacity. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $930 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $1,050

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. The S22 Ultra also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $959 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,140 (reduced from $1,400)

