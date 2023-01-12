Best Samsung smartphone deals ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 release

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The first Samsung Unpacked event of 2023 has been announced. The event will be taking place on Feb. 1 at 7 a.m. EST (10 a.m. PST), and many are already speculating that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be unveiled.

With a new Samsung device on the horizon, there are plenty of deals available on Samsung devices right now -- including a special deal on the yet-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy smartphone release and a brand-new $200 Samsung Galaxy phone available for pre-order now.

Top products in this article

Reserve a new Samsung Galaxy device for up to $100 in Samsung credit

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $700 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $841 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone as well as a new Samsung Galaxy Book device during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will join other new Samsung smartphone releases, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, in Samsung's popular Galaxy smartphone lineup.

If you're looking to upgrade your phone for the new year, you can reserve a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone ahead of the event and earn some special savings in the form of Samsung Credits. There are also a ton of great deals available on existing Samsung smartphone models that you can shop today.

Keep reading to learn how to save on a new Samsung Galaxy device ahead of the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

How to save on the newest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

The new Samsung Galaxy devices won't be unveiled until Feb. 1. However, Samsung has already opened up a special reserve offer that can help you save on the new Samsung Galaxy smartphone and Samsung Galaxy Book laptop.

Now through Feb. 1, customers who reserve a new Samsung Galaxy device will be eligible to a $50 Samsung Credit with the pre-order of one device or a $100 Samsung Credit with the pre-order of two devices.

This is a no-commitment offer, and customers only need to provide their name and email address to reserve their device(s). No payment information is required Customers who opt-in for the Reserve credit will be able to redeem once they pre-order a device following the devices' official unveiling at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Reserve a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone or Galaxy book now to earn up to $100 in Samsung credits.

Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung

Don't want to break the bank with your next Samsung smartphone upgrade? Check out Samsung's new budget-friendly release that is available to pre-order now for only $200.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is the latest addition to Samsung's A-series smartphone lineup. The ultra-affordable Samsung smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. It will offer 5G connectivity for better performance and minimal lag.

The camera is also getting an upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone will feature a 13-megapixel front camera for better selfies. It also includes a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today and delivery will begin Jan. 30. It is available in black with 64GB of storage. Buyers will have the option to expand up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, $200

Samsung deals you can shop right now

If you don't want to wait for the new Samsung Galaxy S23, here are the top Samsung smartphones that you can get right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22: $650 and up

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $650 (reduced from $800)

You can also save on the S22 with 256GB of storage right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $700 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $850 and up

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S22 along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and larger battery capacity. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $850 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $900 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $990 and up



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $990 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,096 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $841 and up

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $841 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $1,001 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,639

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Right now, the 512 GB model is marked down even lower than the 256 GB version on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,639 (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $349

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G offers a long-lasting battery, fast performance and expandable storage. It features an intelligent camera with image stabilization to help you take great photos and videos. The phone also includes multi-layered security to keep your device and information secure.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, $349 (reduced from $450)

Related content from CBS Essentials