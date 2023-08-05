NuFace friends and family sale: Save 25% on this popular facial toner (and more)

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

NuFace

If you're looking to upgrade your skincare routine, you're in luck. The NuFace friends and family sale is going on now with 25% off site wide on the brand's popular skin toners, serums and tech. Save big on NuFace's popular Trinity facial toner device, a CBS Essentials reader favorite, and tons of other skincare must-haves from the brand. If you've been looking for a way to get firmer, more hydrated skin, you won't want to miss these deals.

See all NuFace friends and family deals

NuFace is best known for its innovative skincare devices. The popular facial toners use electrical microcurrents to stimulate your face for firmer skin. The brand's skincare products are designed to complement the tech for added hydration, brightness and firming. Reviewers say that they've seen noticeable and fairly quick changes in their facial contouring, fine lines and more after use.

Everything is 25% at the NuFace friends and family sale (excluding Plus devices), so you'll save on just about everything you buy. To help you sort through all of the great savings available at NuFace, we've compiled the best deals on top-rated devices, sets and more.

No coupon code is required to score these beauty deals. But these NuFace deals won't be available for long.

Best NuFace device and starter set deals

If you don't have a NuFace device yet, the NuFace friends and family sale is a great time to get one. Start with one of these device starter sets to try out NuFace's device systems and compatible skincare products.

NuFace

If you are new to NuFace, this is a great set to start with. The set comes with the NuFace mini facial toning device, a portable device that stimulates your skin with a low-level, electrical current to lift and counter your face. The starter set also includes a 0.5-ounce NuFace Supercharged IonPlex face mist, 1-ounce aqua gel activator, clean sweep brush and a skincare travel bag.

Right now, the set is 25% off the set on NuFace's website. It typically retails for $245, but it's currently marked down to $184.

Why we like the NuFace Mini+ supercharged skincare routine set:

It comes with a top-rated NuFace Mini toning device.

The set acts as a great introduction to NuFace's device and skincare products.

Reviewers report that the device helps minimize the appearance of fine lines.

NuFace

The NuFace Trinity starter set is another great option for first-time NuFace users. The portable Trinity toning device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a 1.69-ounce bottle of NuFace's hydrating aqua gel activator.

"I love how instantaneous the results are! I am seeing an improvement in skin texture and contour after six weeks." shared one reviewer.

The starter set typically retails for $350, but during the NuFace friends and family sale you can score it for $263.

Why we like the NuFace Trinity start set:

The set includes NuFace's most popular toning device.

Reviewers report that they see a noticeable difference in their facial contouring with use of the device and activator.

The activator gel is made with clean ingredients.

NuFace

The NuFace mini starter set is the most budget-friendly starter kit available from NuFace. It includes the NuFace facial toning device, along with a 1.69-ounce bottle of the NuFace hydrating leave-on gel primer and a power adapter. It is even more affordable during the friends and family sale at 25% off.

"The results are pretty amazing. You notice a more toned and lifted look right away, and over time it has definitely helped sculpt my jawline and cheek bones." wrote one reviewer. "I always had a pretty soft face but this thing has just made my features/facial structure overall more defined and I am so happy with the results."

The set typically retails for $220, but right now you can score it for $165.

Why we like the NuFace Mini starter set:

It's one of the only sets under $200.

Reviewers rave about the noticeable results they've seen from the NuFace Mini device.

The NuFace Mini is compact and portable, making it a great choice for people that like to travel.

