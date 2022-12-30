New Year's luggage and travel essentials deals: Samsonite, Delsey, Monos and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Traveling more is at the top of many people's 2023 New Year's resolutions. If you're planning a trip, check out these luggage and travel deals to get yourself takeoff-ready in the new year.

We scoured all the big retailers to find the best deals available.

Top products in this article:

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $345 (reduced from $417)

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $201 (reduced from $270)

Wild One travel carrier, $94 (reduced from $125)

We found deals on top-rated carry-ons and larger, checked bags. These soft-sided and hard-shell luggage options work just as well for airplane travel as they do for smaller weekend road trips to grandma's house.

If you need a new piece (or set) of luggage before the holidays or plan on gifting a suitcase to a loved one, now is a great time to buy.

The best New Years luggage deals

This Cyber Monday find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris, Monos and more. Most of the reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days, and in some cases, even earlier.

Here are the best luggage deals you can get right now.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage: $89



iFLY

Attention Walmart shoppers! Get this durable carry-on from iFLY, available in six great colors, for less than $90. The lightweight suitcase comes equipped with 360-degree wheels and a telescopic handle.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage, $89

Squishmallows travel set: $27



Walmart

Perfect for the Squishmallows loving kid, this set of a Squishmallows plush backpack and carry-on luggage comes in four different character styles.

Squishmallows backpack and suitcase travel set, $27 (reduced from $38)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $127

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag and in medium and larger sizes. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. Many colors are on sale, but the best deal is for a single, 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $127 (reduced from $160)

Samsonite Freeform hardside: $201

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $201 (reduced from $270)

Samsonite Centric: $210



Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric hardside expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips. It is made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate for durability and the suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

Samsonite Centric (blue slate), $210 (reduced from $270)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set: $70



Rockland

Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale now at Amazon.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $70 (reduced from $340)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $220

Delsey

Find a great deal on the Delsey Paris Chatelet, which has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It's constructed of polycarbonate, and the durable, but lightweight, suitcase boasts tons of great features. We're talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet 19" carry-on (chocolate brown), $220 (reduced from $321)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set: $170



Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags. The suitcases nest inside one another to save space and each comes equipped with multidirectional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $170 after coupon (reduced from $300)

American Tourister Moonlight: $89

American Tourister

Now is the time to buy a piece or set of the American Tourister Moonlight collection, a beautiful, rainbow-speckled, polycarbonate design. Get up to 38 percent off most of the single suitcases and sets now. The price below is for a medium checked bag.

American Tourister Moonlight, $89 (reduced from $145)

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.): $429

Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $429 (reduced from $715)

Monos Carry-On Plus: $265

Monos

Amazon isn't the only place to score a great deal on luggage this fall. The Monos Carry-On Plus is available in a bunch of great colors, and has features like an effortless, telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period, and lifetime warranty. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids). In addition to the impressive markdowns sitewide, take up to an additional 30 percent off with the code CYBERWEEK2022 now until December 4 and save even more by bundling with another piece of luggage.

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $265 (reduced from $294)

Monos Check-In Large: $345



Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling. This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site. Save more if you bundle with another piece of luggage.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $345 (reduced from $417)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner: $314

Amazon

Available in three carry-on and two checked sizes, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase). Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries. Prices vary by size and color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" checked bag (vintage gray), $314 after coupon (reduced from $470)

Kensie Alma spinner: $71

Amazon

Perfect for young travelers, this wallet-friendly (but glitzy!) 20-inch carry-on from Kensie offers spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock system. Currently, get the stylish rose gold travel bag for almost $30 off.

Kensie woman's Alma spinner luggage, $71 (reduced from $82)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $231

Delsey

With faux leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet, a lightweight polycarbonate carry-on, offers plenty of space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $231 (reduced from $300)

Away The Carry-On: $275 and up

Away

The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On from Away both feature a removable, TSA-approved USB charger. The lightweight polycarbonate bags also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, water-resistant garment bags and two interior compartments -- one designed for shoes and toiletries and the other clothes. If you don't like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.

Away The Carry-On, $275

Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295

Rimowa original Cabin carry-on: $1,400

Rimowa

Want to travel like James Bond? Then you'll need his luggage. The sleek aluminum Rimowa Cabin carry-on suitcase features include 360-degree multiwheel spinners, TSA-approved locks and a telescopic handle that easily glides up and down.

Rimowa original cabin carry-on, $1,400

Beis Weekender bag: $98

Beis

This travel tote was at the top of many traveler's 2022 holiday wish lists. If you didn't get one under your tree, you can still treat yourself to a Weekender bag for $98.

The bag is available in five colors.

Beis Weekender bag, $98

Beis The Carry-On roller: $198

Beis

The Carry-On roller is another popular option from Shay Mitchell's Beis luggage line. The 21-inch roller features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable silicone-grip handle.

Beis The Carry-On roller, $198

The best New Years travel essentials deals

Check out these deals on other travel essentials including travel pillows, backpacks and more.

Apple AirTags: $99

Apple via Amazon

Losing your luggage puts a damper on your travels. An Apple AirTag comes in handy on the rare chance your suitcase fails to make it to baggage claim. The tiny GPS trackers make great stocking stuffers, so stock up now while they are on sale.

Apple AirTag 4-pack, $99

Wild One travel carrier: $94

Wild One

Wild One, a brand focused solely on furry friends, has constructed a streamlined and reasonably priced travel carrier that doubles as an on-the-go pet bed. Mesh walls offer breathability during travel, while the shoulder strap detaches to become a travel leash. The interior cushion also folds down completely, so the carrier doubles as a pet bed.

This carrier is airline-compliant and is recommended for use with dogs up to 16 pounds.

Wild One travel carrier, $94 (reduced from $125)

Baggallini Soho backpack: $65



Amazon

This Baggallini backpack is perfect for a busy student or working professional that wants a stylish way to take their laptop and supplies on the go. It also features a luggage handle to easily attach to rolling suitcases, making it a great option for anyone making it a goal to travel more in the new year.

Baggallini Soho backpack, $65 (reduced from $118)

Baggallini Take Two RFID bag: $39

Amazon

This Baggallini crossbody bag is designed to protect your belongings and information when you travel. It is water-resistant and made with RFID-blocking technology. It provides a comfortable hands-free wearing experience that is perfect for day trips and exploring while on vacation.

Baggallini Take Two RFID bag, $39 (reduced from $48)

Trtl travel pillow: $50

Amazon

This soft, machine-washable travel pillow wrap is designed to hold your head in a more comfortable ergonomic position while sleeping upright. This lightweight, easily packable pillow is available in four colors.

Trtl travel pillow, $50 (reduced from $60)

Cabeau Fold 'n Go travel throw blanket: $25

Amazon

Stay cozy and warm during your next flight with this compact throw blanket. Travelers can use this Fold 'n Go as a blanket, a cozy pillow in a case, a seat cushion or lumbar support during flights and travels. It comes with a compact carrying case for easy transport.

Cabeau Fold 'n Go travel throw blanket, $25

Cabeau travel eye mask: $20

Amazon

This eye mask is designed to block light while sleeping on the plane. It features added padding and an adjustable nose bridge for maximum comfort. It also comes with memory foam earplugs to block out noise on a plane or in a noisy hotel.

Cabeau travel eye mask, $20

