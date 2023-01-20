New Year 2023 deal: Save more than $80 on Chris Hemsworth's fitness essentials kit at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

If you take fitness inspiration from Chris Hemsworth, you won't want to miss this jaw-dropping deal on his fitness essentials kit at Walmart. It includes five tube resistance bands for total body toning, three fabric loop bands for squats and lower body sculpting, an exercise mat, a protein shaker bottle, two soft strap D-handles, two ankle straps, 10 snap link carabiners, a door anchor and loop anchor to attach your equipment to furniture and a travel bag.

You also score a three-month subscription to the Centr by Chris Hemsworth digital health and fitness platform, which has a $59.99 value.

Centr fitness essentials kit home workout equipment by Chris Hemsworth, $69 (reduced from $150)

More fitness deals

Need more essentials to accomplish your fitness goals? Then shop the deals below.

Alo women's cargo jogger: $88

Alo

Score 41% off on these black fleece joggers from Alo with cargo pockets and a drawstring waistband. They have a cool knee pad detail.

Alo women's cargo jogger, $88 (reduced from $148)

Lululemon men's soft knit overshirt: $79

Lululemon

This overshirt with chest pockets from Lululemon is made of a quick-drying fabric. It has a four-way stretch and a relaxed fit. Find it in three colors.

Lululemon men's soft knit overshirt, $79 (reduced from $128)

L*Space women's Tryout sports bra and Knox legging: $66

This stunning underwire sports bra from L*Space has a hook-and-eye back closure. Find it in three colors. Size up, as it runs small.

L*Space women's Tryout sports bra, $66 (reduced from $110)

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells: $99



Walmart

Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $99 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)

Gaiam home gym kit: $36

Amazon

This affordable home gym kit gives you the essentials that you need to get a workout in at home with minimal equipment. The Gaiam home gym kit includes an ab wheel, jump rope, push-up bars and a resistance band with handles.

Gaiam home gym kit, $36 (reduced from $40)

Gaiam yoga starter kit: $35

Amazon

Yoga is a great home fitness activity that doesn't require too much space. It's also a great midday workout for remote workers who need to get some movement in and de-stress during their work breaks.

This yoga starter kit for Gaiam has everything that you need to start practicing yoga at home. The starter set includes a nonslip yoga mat, a six-foot-long yoga strap and a yoga block.

Gaiam yoga starter kit, $35 (reduced from $50)

Marcy Pro home gym fitness cage set: $350



Walmart

This home gym cage set is great for home gym weight training. The cage system features a high-pulley let tower, low pulley station, adjustable weight bench and contoured foam roller pads for a complete workout.

Marcy Pro home gym fitness cage set, $350 (reduced from $400)

Bowflex Xceed home gym: $799

Amazon

This compact home gym system can give you a full body workout with over 65 potential exercises. The Bowflex Power Rods can be used to adjust the resistance from as low as 5 pounds to up to 210 pounds. It features an integrated lat tower and a removable leg extension and curl attachment.

Bowflex Xceed home gym, $799 (reduced from $999)

Bowflex Blaze home gym: $899

Amazon

The Bowflex Blaze is one of Bowflex's most popular home gym systems. It currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It features a folding bench, adjustable pulleys, a lat bar, a squat bar, hand-grip/ankle cuffs and a leg curl attachment.

Like the Bowflex Xceed, the Blazy home gym system offers up to 210 pounds of resistance. However, it is upgradable to 310 or 410 pounds if you need higher resistance.

Bowflex Blaze home gym, $899 (reduced from $1,099)

FITURE Core smart workout mirror home gym: $1,195

Fiture Store via Amazon

FITURE uses motion-engine technology to track key movement points on your body to provide real-time form feedback. The reflective fitness device can offer tips to correct your technique, improve your workout, power seamless gesture controls and reduce the risk of injury.

Explore popular classes including strength, boxing, yoga, cardio sculpt, pilates, barre, HIIT, stretching, meditation and customized workouts.

FITURE Core smart workout mirror home gym, $1,195 (reduced from $1,495)

Bowflex treadmills: $1,799 and up

Bowflex

Bowflex treadmills boast motorized incline ranges from -5% to 20%, Comfort Tech deck cushioning, SoftDrop folding systems and Bluetooth capabilities. They also come with a one year JRNY membership ($149), which grants you access to the JRNY app, featuring a wide range of fitness classes taught by world-class trainers. Right now you can score the biggest deal on the Bowflex Treadmill 10.

Bowflex Treadmill 10, $1,799 (reduced from $1,999)

Redliro under desk treadmill: $319

Amazon

Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine. This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout.

Redliro under desk treadmill, $319 after coupon (reduced from $480)

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill: $550

WalkingPad

Know someone who works from home and doesn't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage.

Choose from five colors.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $550 (regularly $600)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill: $550

Amazon

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness would make an excellent addition to your home gym. The treadmill boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running, and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's on sale right now on Amazon.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $550 (reduced from $770)

Runow folding treadmill: $480



Amazon

This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse. It has a shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles and takes only 15 minutes to assemble.

Runow folding treadmill, $480 (reduced from $700)

Schwinn indoor cycling bike: $990

Amazon

This indoor cycling bike is compatible with popular third-party cycling apps, like Peloton and Zwift. It features a full-color, backlit LCD console that monitors your heart rate, speed, time, distance and calories burned while cycling. It also has an adjustable race-style seat and dual-link foot pedals with toe cages and clips for a secure ride.

Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike, $990 (reduced from $1,199)

Yosuda indoor cycling bike: $210



Yosuda via Amazon

This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $210 after coupon (reduced from $440)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike: $370

Sunny Health & Fitness

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $370 (reduced from $399)

Echelon Sport exercise rower: $297

Walmart

The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.

The Echelon Sport exercise rower includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)

Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $597)

Related content from CBS Essentials