New Stanley cup colorways are out now exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods

Stanley cup collectors won't want to miss the drinkware brand's latest launch at Dick's Sporting Goods. The retailer is the only place you'll find two new Stanley cup patterns. Shop Dick's Sporting Goods for Stanley cups in Polar Swirl and Rose Quartz Swirl.

These neutral yet fun patterned cups are sure to sell out in a snap, so be sure to snag a cup while you still can. Below, the CBS Essentials experts tell you everything you need to know about Stanley cups, plus where to find favorite colors, new colors and new patterns in stock now.

What are Stanley cups?

Stanley cups are the trendiest water bottle on the market. People swear by these cups because they can keep water ice cold for 11 hours, have a convenient handle, fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun.

These drink vessels come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues and have garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.

But first things first: Why are there 40-ounce Stanley cups that look identical for sale under two different names? There's the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler and also the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler. The Stanley website only sells the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler these days because it's the new and improved version of the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler. But you can still find the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler available online, often at increased prices.

What's new about the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler? Its improved lid has a rotating cover with three positions: "a straw opening designed to resist splashes while holding the reusable straw in place, a drink opening and a full-cover top."

Find the new Polar Swirl and Rose Quartz Swirl The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumblers ahead in both 40- and 30-ounces, plus shop the classic Stanley cups.

Shop the new Stanley cups at Dick's Sporting Goods

Pick up these new Stanley cup patterns before they sell out.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler

Dick's Sporting Goods

Find the patterns Polar Swirl and Rose Quartz Swirl in 40- and 30-ounce sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods only.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (40-ounce), $45

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (30-ounce), $35

Shop the new soft matte Stanley cup Orchid shade

Another new Stanley variety is The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler in soft matte in the color Orchid. The soft matte Stanley cups are the same as the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumblers, but with a velvety finish.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler in soft matte (40-ounce)

Stanley

The soft matte Stanley cups ring up slightly higher than the original model, at $50 versus $45. But they have a grippable silicone finish that you may prefer.

They're ready for spring in the new Orchid hue.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler in soft matte (40-ounce), $50

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler in soft matte (30-ounce)

Stanley

The soft matte Stanley cups are slightly more affordable in the smaller 30-ounce size, which also comes in Orchid.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler in soft matte (30-ounce), $40

Shop classic Stanley cups

Also check out the classic Stanley cups. They come in a rainbow of colors to choose from.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (40-ounce)

Scheels

Click this link to see what The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website. You can also find some colors for sale at Amazon.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (40-ounce), $45

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (30-ounce)

Stanley

Not looking for a mug as huge as the 40-ounce? Then opt for a 30-ounce tumbler.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (30-ounce), $35

