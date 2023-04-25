Stanley just dropped a new matte cup color and it's so spring

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stanley just launched its soft matte cup in the color orchid. If you've been waiting to upgrade from your old Stanley cup to a fun spring color, take this as a sign and get a new Stanley cup in the pleasingly purple hue today.

This spring-ready color is sure to sell out in a snap, so be sure to snag one while you still can. Below, the CBS Essentials experts tell you everything you need to know about Stanley cups, including where you can shop the brand's latest spring hue right now.

What are Stanley cups?

Stanley cups are the trendiest water bottle on the market. People swear by these cups because they can keep water ice cold for 11 hours, have a convenient handle, fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun.

These drink vessels come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues and have garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.

But first things first: Why are there 40-ounce Stanley cups that look identical for sale under two different names? There's the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler and also the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler. The Stanley website only sells the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler these days because it's the new and improved version of the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler. But you can still find the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler available online, often at increased prices.

What's new about the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler? Its improved lid has a rotating cover with three positions: "a straw opening designed to resist splashes while holding the reusable straw in place, a drink opening and a full-cover top."

Find the new Orchid The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumblers ahead in both 40- and 30-ounces, plus shop the classic Stanley cups.

Shop the new soft matte Stanley cup shade

The soft matte Stanley cups are the same as the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumblers, but with a velvety finish. These Stanley cups are now available in the shade orchid.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler in soft matte (40-ounce)

The soft matte Stanley cups ring up slightly higher than the original model, at $50 versus $45. But they have a grippable silicone finish that you may prefer.

They're ready for spring in the new orchid hue.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler in soft matte (40-ounce), $50

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler in soft matte (30-ounce)

The soft matte Stanley cups are slightly more affordable in the smaller 30-ounce size, which also comes in orchid.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler in soft matte (30-ounce), $40

Shop classic Stanley cups

Not interested in spending more for the soft matte finish? Then check out the classic Stanley cups. But if you love the new soft matte purple shade, you're out of luck. These cups don't come in orchid. However, they do come in a rainbow of other colors that you can choose from.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (40-ounce)

Click this link to see what The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website. You can also find some colors for sale at Amazon.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (40-ounce), $45

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (30-ounce)

Not looking for a mug as huge as the 40-ounce? Then opt for a 30-ounce tumbler.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (30-ounce), $35

