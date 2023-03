NCAA March Madness 2023: How to watch the FDU vs. TX Southern game tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

March Madness season is here. With 68 teams playing in 67 live games across the country, from Dayton, Ohio to New York City, there's a lot of action to follow over the next month, starting with tonight's First Four game: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs. Texas Southern Tigers.

If you're looking to tune in on time for tip off, here's what you need to know:

Stream truTV with Sling TV Orange & Blue, $30 (reduced from $60) for your first month

How to watch the Knights vs. Tigers game

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the Tigers vs. Knights showdown over on truTV. Our recommendation for watching tonight's game? SlingTV.

Starting at $30 for your first month, Sling's Orange & Blue tier will get you access to games on truTV, TBS, TNT and ESPN -- AKA almost every channel you'll need to watch every single March Madness game in 2023.

Sling TV Orange & Blue, $30 (reduced from $60) for your first month

How to watch the First Four NCAA March Madness live 2023

March Madness games tipped off on Tuesday, Mar. 14, in Dayton, OH. The First Four games continue on Wednesday, Mar. 15. You can catch all the First Four action on truTV, which you can stream through Sling or Hulu + Live TV. Here's the schedule for the First Four teams playing in NCAA March Madness live 2023 on Wednesday, Mar. 15.

Wednesday, March 15 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern | 6:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State | 9 p.m. | truTV

March Madness Round of 64 schedule:

Keep up with the March Madness schedule. CBS Essentials knows where you can watch the upcoming Round of 64 games.

Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | noon | CBS

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia | 12:30 p.m.| truTV

No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri | 1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas | 1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama | 2:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St. | 3 p.m. | truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona | 3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa | 6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke | 7 p.m. | CBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas | 7:15 p.m. | TBS

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston | 9:15 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 9:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M | 9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA | 9:55 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 17 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State | noon |CBS

No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | 1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton | 3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue | 6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:15 p.m | TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga | 7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:15 p.m. | TNT

No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:55 p.m. | truTV

You can view the full men's bracket on CBS sports. Here's how to watch all the upcoming games on CBS, TNT, ESPN and more.

Sling TV

One cost effective way to stream basketball is with a Sling TV subscription. Right now, there's a special deal -- Sling TV is offering $20 off your first month. (Sling TV normally costs $40 and up per month for plans including live sports.) There's no long-term contract so you can sign up just to stream March Madness basketball games and cancel after, if you want.

To catch most March Madness games, you'll need Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan, which starts at $30 for your first month and $60 monthly thereafter. Sling Orange & Blue will get you access to games on TBS, TNT, truTV and ESPN. Notably, it won't get you games on CBS, so you'll need access to your local CBS channel through a digital TV antenna or a Paramount+ subscription to be fully covered for the 2023 tournament.

New subscribers in the month of February can also enter to win a free LG TV through Sling. Sling TV also offers NBA TV through its Sports add-on. For $11 extra each month, you can get NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more.

Sling TV Orange & Blue, $30 (reduced from $60) for your first month

Hulu + Live TV

A subscription to Hulu Live TV offers access to all major channels airing 2023 March Madness games including your local CBS channel, TBS, TNT and truTV. Plus, Hulu + Live TV can now be bundled with ad-supported Disney+ and ESPN+, giving you access to every 2023 March Madness game. You'll also get access to more than 65 other live and on demand channels with live sports, news and entertainment.

Hulu + Live TV, $70 and up per month

Watch local CBS with an Amplified HDTV antenna

Most March Madness games will be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, so a digital antenna is a great option for watching the game if you don't have a cable or streaming subscription. This HDTV antenna, an Amazon best seller, claims a 200-mile range and comes with an 17-foot-long coaxial cable. Rated 4 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Amplified HDTV antenna, $22 after coupon (reduced from $27)

Where to stream March Madness 2023: Paramount+

All March Madness games airing on CBS will be available to stream simultaneously with the Paramount+ premium tier subscription. Paramount+ has two plans: the ad-supported Essential plan available for $5 per month, and the ad-free Premium plan available for $10 per month. You also can try either Paramount+ tier free for 7 days.

Paramount+, $5 and up per month

What channel is March Madness on this year

While CBS is serving as the official cable TV home for this year's Men's March Madness tournament, live NCAA basketball games will also air on TBS, TNT and truTV.

The 2023 Women's Tournament will air on ESPN.

Who is playing in NCAA March Madness 2023?

There will be 68 Division I college basketball teams playing in this year's NCAA March Madness tournament.

To see the full bracket of teams, head to our sister site, CBS Sports.

2023 March Madness timeline:

2023 March Madness schedule (Men's):

Mar. 12: Selection Sunday

Mar. 14-15: First Four

Mar. 16-17: First Round

Mar. 18-19: Second Round

Mar. 23-24: Sweet 16

Mar. 25-26: Elite Eight

Apr. 1: Final Four

Apr. 3: NCAA Championship Game

2023 March Madness schedule (Women's):

Mar. 15-16: First Four

Mar. 17-18: First Round

Mar. 19-20: Second Round

Mar. 24-25: Sweet 16

Mar. 26-27: Elite Eight

Mar. 31: Final Four

Apr. 2: Women's NCAA Championship Game

The best TV deals ahead of March Madness 2023



If you're looking to create the ultimate at-home NCAA tournament experience, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on great TVs for watching sports and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV: $2,000

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $2,000 (regularly $3,000)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: $1,698



The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $800

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price. This deal is exclusively for Prime members, but non-Prime shoppers can still get the TV on sale for $800.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

65" TCL Roku smart TV: $368



This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $360



A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and seven feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $360 (reduced from $520)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $1,168

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $1,168

