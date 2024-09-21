NCAA college football Week 4 schedule: Here's how and when to watch today's best games

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns jogs onto the field in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns have dethroned the Georgia Bulldogs for the top seed in college football (according to our sister site CBS Sports) coming into Week 4. The 2024 NCAA college football season is already defined by more dramatic storylines, including Texas QB Arch Manning stepping in for an injured Quinn Ewers. Manning, the nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning is one of the most highly-anticipated players in college football today.

The Week 4 schedule is filled with tense matchups and potential upsets, plus Manning's first start for the Longhorns. Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the best games in Week 4 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, even if you don't have cable.

What are the best games in Week 4 of the NCAA college football season?

In addition to Arch Manning's first official start, Week 4 of the 2024 NCAA college football season offers some terrific matchups and potential upsets. Alabama and Georgia won't play this weekend, but the games below are ones to watch.

Looking for one game to watch this weekend? Saturday's USC vs. Michigan game is USC's first Big Ten matchup, which could get ugly in Ann Arbor. We'll be watching. All times Eastern.

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

How to watch Week 4 of the 2024 NCAA college football season

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates during the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic game between the LSU Tigers and the USC Trojans on September 1, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With a newly expanded Big Ten Conference and streaming exclusive games on Peacock and ESPN+, tracking how to watch your the best games of Week 4 can be tricky. But that's where we come in. Keep reading to find out how to watch every NCAA college football game this season.

Paramount+: Watch CBS-aired college football games without cable

If you want to spend your weekend watching college football but don't have a cable subscription, consider a subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime. A Paramount+ with Showtime subscription gives viewers access to all CBS original content, movies and more, plus every NCAA college football game and NFL football game broadcast on CBS.

Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.

A sports-lovers dream, the platform live streams college football games airing on CBS, NFL football, PGA Tour golf, professional soccer and more with the Paramount+ with Showtime tier, starting at $12.99 per month. You can also get a one-year subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime for $120.

What you can stream with Paramount+ with Showtime:

All NFL games airing on CBS locally and nationally on all its subscription tiers

On-demand CBS programming, including hit shows like "Survivor" and "NCIS"

Paramount+ original programming like "Lawmen Bass Reaves" and "Tulsa King"

Professional soccer, including Champions League live (with Paramount+ with Showtime)

Live college football games airing on CBS.

Add Paramount+ with Showtime to your Amazon Prime Video subscription

You can also add Paramount+ with Showtime to your Prime Video subscription to access CBS-aired college football games, plus Paramount+ originals. Add Paramount+ with Showtime to get access to CBS-aired college football and more for $12.99 per month. Both pricing tiers come with a seven-day free trial, but you can only watch college football live with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription.

If you don't have cable TV, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream college football this season is through a subscription to Sling. We suggest leveling up your coverage to the Orange + Blue with Sports Extra tier to get more NFL and college football games this fall.

The Orange + Blue plan regularly costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. The Orange + Blue with Sports Extras plan is $45 for your first month and $75 per month after. The Sports Extras add-on ($15 per month) features 18 channels, including NFL Redzone, ESPNU, SEC Network, Big 10 Network and ACC Network, making it ideal for pro and college football fans.

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling Season Pass. The plan costs $219, reduced from $300.

Note: Because Sling does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle.

Top features of Sling Orange + Blue plan:

Sling is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 52 channels to watch in total, including local ESPN, NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (18 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

Live TV streaming service Fubo offers the same top-tier programming you can get from your local cable provider at a fraction of the price. The streamer is a sports fan's dream considering the sheer volume of live sporting events you can watch on it.

Fubo is offering a seven-day free trial and $30 off your first month of service, so there's never been a better time this year to sign up. You'll be able to watch all of today's best college football games and all of tomorrow's best NFL games without risk. Once you subscribe, you can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Fubo packages include access to NCAA and NFL football games airing on your local CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox," "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN, and all games aired on NFL Network. There are plenty of channels for NCAA college football fans too, including SEC Network, Big Ten Network and ESPNU.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo. You can cancel at any time.

The Pro ($49.99 first month, $79.99 thereafter) tier includes over 200 channels, including channels not available on some other live TV streaming services.

Upgrade to 4K resolution with the Elite with Sports Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It features 299 channels, including NFL RedZone.

Fubo also offers live MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All tiers now come with unlimited cloud-based DVR recording.

You can watch on up to 10 screens at once with any Fubo plan.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch college football and the NFL with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and ESPN. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch the NFL this season and popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Stream NBC-aired college football and exclusive games on Peacock

Peacock subscribers can access NBC-aired college football games, NBC-aired NFL games, Peacock originals like "Love Island" and the Annette Bening thriller "Apples Never Fall," plus live NBC-aired content with a Peacock Premium Plus subscription, and Peacock's library of on-demand content including "The Office."

You can get a year of Peacock Premium (with ads) for $80, or a year of Peacock Premium Plus (mostly ad-free) for $120. Or, get a monthly subscription: Peacock Premium subscription costs $8 per month, while Peacock Premium Plus is $14 per month.

Watch college football games you won't see elsewhere on ESPN+

ESPN+ will play host to college football games airing on ABC, plus 25 NFL games this season, including one ESPN+- exclusive NFL game on October 21, 2024, when the Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers coverage of some of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's WNBA games, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more. Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the world's most respected voices in sports.

Select WNBA games.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month. Or save 15% when you pay annually ($110).

Watch college football on network TV with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch sports airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. A 12-foot digital coax cable is included.

Waiting for the game to start? Check out Fanatics college football fan shop

Whlie you wait for this weekend's games to start, now is a great time to check out Fanatics college football shop. Fanatics is our first stop when shopping the newest college football fan gear, including school SWAG, caps, T-shirts and hoodies, the perfect gift for back-to-school season, or gifts for mom and dad.

Tap the button below to choose your favorite team and get ready for the college football season.

Full Week 4 2024 college football schedule

The 2024 NCAA college football season began on August 24, 2024. Below is the full schedule for Week 4. Track the entire 2024 college football season here. All times Eastern.

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 19

7:30 p.m. | South Alabama at Appalachian State | ESPN

8 p.m. | Edward Waters at Benedict College | ESPNU

Friday, Sept. 20

7 p.m. | Union at Springfield | FloSports

7 p.m. | Southern Connecticut State at Bentley | FloSports

7:30 p.m. | Stanford at Syracuse | ESPN

8 p.m. | No. 24 Illinois at No. 22 Nebraska | FOX

10 p.m. | San Jose State at Washington State | CW Network

Saturday, Sept. 21

12 p.m. | Marshall at No. 3 Ohio State | FOX

12 p.m. | NC State at No. 21 Clemson | ABC/ESPN+

12 p.m. | Florida at Mississippi State | ESPN

12 p.m. | Villanova at Maryland | Big Ten Network

12 p.m. | James Madison at North Carolina | ACC Network

12 p.m. | Houston at Cincinnati | FS1

12 p.m. | Kansas at West Virginia | ESPN2

12 p.m. | Tulane at Louisiana | ESPNU

12 p.m. | Rice at Army | CBSSN

12 p.m. | Charlotte at Indiana | Big Ten Network

12 p.m. | Stetson at Harvard | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Princeton at Lehigh | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Lafayette at Columbia | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Alfred State College at MIT | FloSports

12 p.m. | Central Missouri at Davenport | FloSports

12 p.m. | Cortland at Susquehanna | FloSports

12 p.m. | Huntingdon College at North Carolina Wesleyan | FloSports

12 p.m. | SUNY Morrisville at Catholic | FloSports

12 p.m. | St. Anselm at American International | FloSports

12:45 p.m. | Ohio at Kentucky | SEC Network

1 p.m. | Ball State at Central Michigan | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Brown at Georgetown | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Fordham at Dartmouth | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Cornell at Colgate | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Alma College at Northern Michigan | FloSports

1:30 p.m. | Norfolk State at VMI | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Arkansas State at No. 20 Iowa State | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Virginia at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Utah State at Temple | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Saint Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Towson at North Dakota State | ESPN+

2 p.m. | San Diego at North Dakota | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Drake at South Dakota | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Yale at Holy Cross | ESPN+

2 p.m. | St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lindenwood | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Roosevelt at Valparaiso | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Husson at Norwich | FloSports

2:30 p.m. | Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Southern Miss at Jacksonville State | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Nevada | Mountain West Network

3 p.m. | Bryant at New Hampshire | FloSports

3 p.m. | Western Carolina at Montana | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Mercyhurst at Montana State | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | No. 11 USC at No. 18 Michigan | CBS

3:30 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at No. 17 Notre Dame | NBC

3:30 p.m. | UCLA at No. 16 LSU | ABC

3:30 p.m. | Kent State at No. 10 Penn State | Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m. | Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville | ESPN2

3:30 p.m. | Buffalo at No. 23 Northern Illinois | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Arkansas at Auburn | ESPN

3:30 p.m. | Rutgers at Virginia Tech | ACC Network

3:30 p.m. | Central Connecticut at UMass | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Youngstown State at Pitt | ESPN+/ACCNX

3:30 p.m. | Arizona State at Texas Tech | FS1

3:30 p.m. | Memphis at Navy | CBSSN

3:30 p.m. | Houston Christian at UTSA | ESPN+

4 p.m. | No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State | FOX

4 p.m. | Duke at Middle Tennessee | ESPNU

4 p.m. | Mississippi Valley State at Nicholls | ESPN+

4 p.m. | Valdosta State at Erskine | FloSports

4:15 p.m. | Vanderbilt at No. 7 Missouri | SEC Network

5 p.m. | TCU at SMU | CW Network

5 p.m. | Stony Brook at Campbell | FloSports

5 p.m. | Lane at Miles College | ESPN+

6 p.m. | Monmouth at Florida International | ESPN+

6 p.m. | East Carolina at Liberty | ESPN+

6 p.m. | UTEP at Colorado State | truTV

6 p.m. | Penn at Delaware | FloSports

6 p.m. | East Tennessee State at Elon | FloSports

6 p.m. | Richmond at Delaware State | ESPN+

6 p.m. | Furman at William & Mary | FloSports

6 p.m. | Morehead State at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+

6 p.m. | Southern Utah at Idaho State | ESPN+

6 p.m. | The Citadel at Mercer | ESPN+

6 p.m. | Marist at Bucknell | ESPN+

6 p.m. | UIndy at Wayne State (Mich.) | FloSports

7 p.m. | No. 8 Miami (Fla.) at South Florida | ESPN

7 p.m. | Northwestern at Washington | FS1

7 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at UConn | CBSSN

7 p.m. | Cal at Florida State | ESPN2

7 p.m. | Florida A&M at Troy | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Tulsa at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+

7 p.m. | New Mexico State at Sam Houston | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Toledo at Western Kentucky | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Wyoming at North Texas | ESPN+

7 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Austin Peay | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Illinois State | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Missouri State at UT Martin | ESPN+

7 p.m. | South Dakota State at SE Louisiana | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at Southern Illinois | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Jackson State at Grambling | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Northern Arizona at UIW | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Virginia Lynchburg at Morgan State | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Southern at Prairie View A&M| ESPN+

7 p.m. | Texas Southern at Lamar | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Sacramento State at Texas A&M-Commerce | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Weber State at Northwestern State | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Tarleton State at North Alabama| ESPN+

7 p.m. | Wisconsin-La Crosse at Grand Valley State | FloSports

7 p.m. | Texas A&M-Kingsville at UT Permian Basin | FloSports

7 p.m. | West Alabama at West Florida | FloSports

7:30 p.m. | No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma | ABC/ESPN+

7:30 p.m. | Akron at South Carolina | ESPNU

7:30 p.m. | Iowa at Minnesota | NBC

7:30 p.m. | Bowling Green at No. 25 Texas A&M | ESPN+/SECN+

7:45 p.m. | Georgia Southern at No. 5 Ole Miss | SEC Network

8 p.m. | UL Monroe at No. 1 Texas | ESPN+/SECN+

8 p.m. | Michigan State at Boston College | ACC Network

8 p.m. | Baylor at Colorado | FOX

8 p.m. | Alcorn State at McNeese | ESPN+

8 p.m. | Idaho at Abilene Christian | ESPN+

8 p.m. | Northern Colorado at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+

8 p.m. | Central Washington at West Texas A&M | FloSports

8 p.m. | Midwestern State at Eastern New Mexico | FloSports

8 p.m. | Angelo State at Western New Mexico | FloSports

8:30 p.m. | Fresno State at New Mexico | truTV

8:30 p.m. | Purdue at Oregon State | CW Network

9:45 p.m. | Portland State at Boise State | FS1

10 p.m. | Utah Tech at UC Davis | ESPN+

10:30 p.m. | No. 13 Kansas State at BYU | ESPN

Midnight | UNI at Hawai'i | Spectrum Sports PPV

Key dates for the 2024 NCAA college football season