NCAA college football Week 1 schedule: Here's how and when to watch the best games this weekend

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs prior to the University of Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium on April 13, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

At long last, Week 1 of the 2024 NCAA college football season is here. This week's games feature some national championship contenders facing off, and a first look at the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide under new coach staffs.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch some of the most notable matchups of Week 1, and how and where to watch every game of the weekend even if you don't have cable.

What are the best games of Week 1 of the NCAA college football season?

Week 1 of the 2024 NCAA college football season offers some terrific matchups, a first look at reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines under new head coach Sherrone Moore, as well as the Alabama Crimson Tide's first game with Kalen DeBoer leading the team following coaching legend Nick Saban's retirement in January 2024.

All times Eastern.

Saturday, August 31:

Penn State vs. West Virginia: noon (Fox)

Clemson vs. Georgia: noon (ABC)

Miami vs. Florida: 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Akron vs. Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)

Colorado State vs. Texas, 3:30 p.m (ESPN)

Western Kentucky vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: 7:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)

Fresno State vs. Michigan: 7:30 p.m (NBC/Peacock)

UCLA vs. Hawaii, 7:30 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)

Sunday, September 1

USC vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+) in Las Vegas

Monday, September 2

Boston College vs. Florida State, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

How to watch Week 1 of the 2024 NCAA college football season

Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines watches a play during the Spring Football Game at Michigan Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

With a newly expanded Big Ten Conference and streaming exclusive games on Peacock and ESPN+, tracking how to watch your the best games of Week 1 can be tricky. But that's where we come in. Keep reading to find out how to watch every NCAA college football game this season.

Full Week 1 2024 college football schedule

The 2024 NCAA college football season began on August 24, 2024. Below is the full schedule for Week 1. Track the entire 2024 college football season here. All times Eastern

Thursday, August 29

Howard vs. Rutgers at 6:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

North Carolina A&T vs. Wake Forest at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+/ACCNX)

New Hampshire vs. UCF at 7:00 p.m. (Big 12/ESPN+)

Western Carolina vs. NC State at 7:00 p.m. (ACC Network)

Jackson State vs. UL Monroe at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Lafayette vs. Buffalo at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Fordham vs. Bowling Green at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Central Connecticut vs. Central Michigan at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Duquesne vs. Toledo at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

North Carolina vs. Minnesota at 8:00 p.m. (FOX)

Murray State vs. Missouri at 8:00 p.m. (SEC Network)

North Dakota State vs. Colorado at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Lindenwood vs. Kansas at 8:00 p.m. (Big 12/ESPN+)

Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State at 8:00 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alcorn State vs. UAB at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

SE Louisiana vs. Tulane at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Northwestern State vs. Tulsa at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Southern Utah vs. Utah at 9:00 p.m. (Big 12/ESPN+)

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois at 9:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Friday, August 30

Lehigh vs. Army at 6:00 p.m. (CBSSN)

Temple vs. Oklahoma at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State at 7:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Elon vs. Duke at 7:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin at 9:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

TCU vs. Stanford at 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, August 31

Clemson vs. Georgia at 12:00 p.m. (ABC)

Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt at 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Illinois State vs. Iowa at 12:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Austin Peay vs. Louisville at 12:00 p.m. (ACC Network)

Indiana State vs. Purdue at 12:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Kent State vs. Pitt at 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

Bucknell vs. Navy at 12:00 p.m. (CBSSN)

UConn vs. Maryland at 12:00 p.m. (FS1)

Florida International vs. Indiana at 12:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Penn State vs. West Virginia at 12:00 p.m. (FOX)

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee at 12:45 p.m. (SEC Network)

South Dakota State vs. Oklahoma State at 2:00 p.m. (Big 12/ESPN+)

Towson vs. Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. (Big 12/ESPN+)

Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida at 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Colorado State vs. Texas at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

East Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

North Dakota vs. Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Ohio vs. Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Kennesaw State vs. UTSA at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Merrimack vs. Air Force at 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

UTEP vs. Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Western Illinois vs. Northern Illinois at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Akron vs. Ohio State at 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Miami (Ohio) vs. Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Boise State vs. Georgia Southern at 4:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

Old Dominion vs. South Carolina at 4:15 p.m. (SEC Network)

Stony Brook vs. Marshall at 5:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

UC Davis vs. Cal at 5:00 p.m. (ESPN+/ACCNX)

North Texas vs. South Alabama at 5:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Eastern Kentucky vs. Mississippi State at 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+/SECN+)

Campbell vs. Liberty at 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Richmond vs. Virginia at 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+/ACCNX)

Norfolk State vs. East Carolina at 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Western Kentucky vs. Alabama at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Furman vs. Ole Miss at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+/SECN+)

Central Arkansas vs. Arkansas State at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Florida at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Tarleton State vs. Baylor at 7:00 p.m. (Big 12/ESPN+)

UNLV vs. Houston at 7:00 p.m. (FS1)

UT Martin vs. Kansas State at 7:00 p.m. (Big 12/ESPN+)

Tennessee Tech vs. Middle Tennessee at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sam Houston vs. Rice at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Nevada vs. Troy at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

North Alabama vs. Memphis at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/SECN+)

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fresno State vs. Michigan at 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Idaho vs. Oregon at 7:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

UCLA vs. Hawai'i at 7:30 p.m. (CBS)

Abilene Christian vs. Texas Tech at 7:30 p.m. (Big 12/ESPN+)

Southern Miss vs. Kentucky at 7:45 p.m. (SEC Network)

Southern Illinois vs. BYU at 8:00 p.m. (Big 12/ESPN+)

Georgia State vs. Georgia Tech at 8:00 p.m. (ACC Network)

Houston Christian vs. SMU at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+/ACCNX)

Grambling vs. Louisiana at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Nicholls vs. Louisiana Tech at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

James Madison vs, Charlotte at 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

Lamar vs. Texas State at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Southeast Missouri State vs. New Mexico State at 9:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

New Mexico vs. Arizona at 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wyoming vs. Arizona State at 10:30 p.m. (FS1)

Weber State vs. Washington at 11:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Sunday, September 1

North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State at 3:00 p.m. (ESPN)

USC vs. LSU at 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, September 2

Boston College vs. Florida State at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024 NCAA college football season