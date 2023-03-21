Best spring cleaning deals to celebrate the beginning of spring 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images/Westend61

Spring is here, and with the changing of the seasons comes a massive amount of must-see spring cleaning deals. Whether you're looking for a new robot vacuum to clean your floors while you enjoy the outdoors, or looking for a top-rated washer and dryer to handle your family's soon-to-be grass-stained clothes, your friends at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have rounded up all the best spring cleaning deals of 2023 below.

Top products in this article:

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $350 (reduced from $500)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $695 (reduced from $800)

The best spring cleaning washing machine deals

If a better laundry set-up is on your spring cleaning list, check out these deals on top-rated washing machines. We've found the best washing machines in 2023 on sale now. These home appliances include the latest and greatest in laundry tech. Shop washing machines with built-in sensors, AI technology, noise reduction and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash



Samsung

This 5-cubic-foot Samsung washer can wash a load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes.

Plus, it features a range of smart abilities that older washers just don't have. The must-have home appliance is equipped with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh. Its auto dispense system lets you fill your detergent drawer with up to 20 loads of detergent and softener, and will accurately dispense the right amount of cleaning solution for a perfect wash, every time.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard

Samsung

Samsung has another notable ultra-large capacity washer option. Like the one above, this extra-large capacity smart dial front-loading washer can wash a full load of laundry in 28 minutes.

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer is equipped with smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing cycles. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can receive end of cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash and schedule cycles on your time right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings App.

It's also a good option if you're looking for a quiet washing machine. This Samsung appliance uses Samsung's Innovative Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise and vibration for quiet washing.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer

Samsung

Looking for something even larger? This extra-large capacity washer is 5.5-cubic-feet. It can wash eight pounds of laundry in just 28 minutes. Its built-in water faucet lets you pre-treat soiled or heavily stained clothes. Scrub items right inside your washer, no laundry room sink needed.

This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology

Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $650 (regularly $1,049)

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence

LG

Looking for a washing machine with major smarts? This LG laundry appliance uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings. Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo? If you have the matching LG dryer, this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

Download the LG ThinQ app to control your appliance from your smartphone. Start cycles, check time remaining and more.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,199 (regularly $1,649)

If 5.2-cubic-feet isn't enough space to get your laundry done, you can always add on an LG SideKick pedestal washer. This laundry add-on is specially designed for small, custom-care laundry loads and over-flow.

LG SideKick pedestal washer, $699 (regularly $779)

The best electric dryer deals in 2023

Pair your washer with one of the best electric dryers in 2023. Shop top-rated dryers from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Maytag and more. Many of these smart dryers can be operated remotely from your smart phone and use AI tech and internal sensors to detect the perfect drying and time settings for your laundry load.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry

Samsung

This large capacity dryer can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing. The dryer's AI-powered Smart Dial learns and recommends your favorite drying cycles and lets you customize your cycle list.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer

Samsung

This 4.7-star-rated large capacity dryer features integrated Wi-Fi to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

According to the brand, this Samsung dryer's Steam Sanitize+ cycle removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria, over 95% of pollen and kills 100% of dust mites. The home appliance's multi-steam technology steams away wrinkles, odors, and static.

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $749 (regularly $999)

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door



LG

This 4.7-star-rated dryer features a dual-opening door to make unloading clean laundry a breeze. The LG home appliance is outfitted with sensors that detect moisture and auto-adjusts drying time to saving energy.

The machine's FlowSense duct clogging and clean filter indicators alert you when it's time to clean the ducts and lint filter for the best possible dry.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door, $949 (regularly $1,150)

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer

Beko via Appliances Connection

This Beko ventless condensing electric dryer tops Energy Star's most efficient electric dryer list of 2023. The eco-friendly dryer features 15 cycles, including jeans, sanitize and fitness wear. It's on sale now.

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer, $1,399 (regularly $1,745)

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry

Samsung

This Samsung Bespoke dryer cracks Energy Star's top five most efficient electric dryers of 2023.

The energy-efficient dryer can dry a full load in 30 minutes with Samsung's SuperSpeed Dry technology. The home appliance's AI Optimal Dry cycle automatically chooses the time and temperature settings based on what you're drying. It features a reversible door.

Choose from two colors.

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry, $1,300 (regularly $1,600)

The best Dyson vacuum deals for spring 2023

Don't spend your spring cleaning tripping over your old vacuum cord -- upgrade to one of the best stick vacuums of 2023. Check out these deals on Dyson vacuums below.

Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum

Dyson via Walmart

The Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum boasts the title of most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum (tested to ASTM F558, against cord-free stick market). With a run time of up to 60 minutes when using a non-motorized tool, this lightweight cordless vacuum is engineered to pick up both large debris and fine dust.

Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum, $537 (reduced from $600)

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum

Wayfair

Save big on this lightweight, cordless stick vacuum from Dyson. It is lightweight, cordless and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpet. It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $350 (reduced from $500)

Dyson Ball Animal 2

Dyson

Dyson touts the Dyson Ball Animal 2 as one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market. Engineered for cleaning all types of floors including carpets, wood, vinyl and tile, it serves as a great upright option for homes with pets. There's a tangle-free turbine tool designed specifically for hair and fur, and a counter-rotating brush that penetrates carpet fibers, capturing dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt... without that pesky brush bar that tends to get tangled with pet hairs. It comes with a few tools, including one for use on stairs.

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $398 (reduced from $499)

Best spring cleaning deals at Amazon

Giving your home a mini-makeover for spring 2023? Save on vacuums and storage organizers now at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $250



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," a customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop: $240



Amazon

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance, which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households, as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $240 (reduced from $350)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $460



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $460 (reduced from $799)

OKP Life K2 robot vacuum: $129

Amazon

Robot vacuums are great additions to your home for some hands-free spring cleaning. This OKP Life K2 robot vacuum cleaner offers four adjustable cleaning modes and up to 100 minutes of runtime on a single charge. You can easily control the vacuum from your smartphone so you don't even need to be home to start a cleaning. It also features advanced brushless suction so that pet hair does not get tangled while cleaning.

OKP Life K2 robot vacuum cleaner, $129 after coupon (reduced from $139)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $675

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize which objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can livestream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $675 (reduced from $1,299)



See Spring shoe organizer: $60

Amazon

This 12-piece stackable shoe organizer is a spring-cleaning must-have for sneaker enthusiasts or shoe lovers. The clear storage bins feature ventilation holes to prevent odor and can each hold up to a size 14 pair of shoes.

See Spring shoe organizer, $60

Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner: $100



Amazon

Lefant's M210 Pro robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas" and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. It features 100 minutes of run time and offers self-charging capabilities.

You can also download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device to better control the device remotely.

Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner, $100 (reduced from $400)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $500

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $500 after coupon (reduced from $700)

Bissell Little Green Machine: $110

Amazon

The Bissell Little Green Machine portable carpet cleaner can be used to spot-clean carpets and upholstery to remove tough stains. With spraying action and powerful suction it can even remove pet messes and stains.

The green cleaner is 11% off now on Amazon.

Bissell Little Green Machine portable carpet cleaner, $110 (reduced from $124)

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $399

Dyson

Dyson touts the Dyson Ball Animal 2 as one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market. Engineered for cleaning all types of floors, including carpets, wood, vinyl and tile, it serves as a great upright option for homes with pets. There's a tangle-free turbine tool designed specifically for hair and fur and a counter-rotating brush that penetrates carpet fibers, capturing dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt -- without that pesky brush bar that tends to get tangled with pet hairs. It comes with a few tools, including one for use on stairs.

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $399 (reduced from $500)

Furinno 3-tier open bookcase: $27

Walmart

Get all your miscellaneous books and collectibles organized with a new bookcase or two. The Furinno Pasir is available in 12 different finishes.

Best of all, it's only $27 at Amazon, making it less expensive than the Ikea version ($50).

Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $27 (reduced from $31)

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer: $77

Amazon

These ClosetMaid organizing cubes are similar to the Ikea Kallax shelving unit but more affordable. Find them in seven colors and eight sizes.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer (6 cube), $77 (reduced from $86)

Best spring cleaning vacuum and floor care deals at Walmart

Walmart has tons of stick vacuums, robot vacuums, mops and spot cleaners on sale now to help you with your spring cleaning. Here are some featured spring cleaning deals.

Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum: $199

Walmart

Right now, you can save $150 on this Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum. It features Shark's DuoClean PowerFins, a deep-cleaning nozzle technology that gives you continuous contact with all surfaces to dig deeper into carpets and pick up more dirt on all floor types. It also offers a flexible wand so that you can bend the vacuum to better reach under furniture.

"I absolutely love this vacuum," a reviewer says. "It is small and compact but it works so well. It folds and maneuvers into almost any space to clean. It can suck up wet and dry [and] works great on dog hair."

Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum, $199 (reduced from $349)

Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner: $98

Walmart

This Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner is great for spot-cleaning pet messes, pet hair and muddy paw prints on your carpet or furniture.

The Bissell Spot Clean Pro features a tough stain tool for quick clean-ups of spills and messes. It also comes with a hydro rinse self-cleaning hose tool that allows you to rinse the hose after you're done cleaning. The cleaner is designed for use on carpets, upholstery, stairs, area rugs, auto interiors and more.

Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner, $98 (reduced from $118)

Shark Steam and Scrub all-in-one steam mop: $119



Walmart

This dual-action scrubbing and steam mop provides chemical-free stain removal with rotating scrubbing pads and powerful steam. Right now, it's on clearance at Walmart.

Shark Steam and Scrub all-in-one steam mop, $119 (reduced from $179)

Hart spot cleaner: $56



Walmart

This Hart spot cleaner is compact and portable while offering powerful suction to clean up stains and messes on your carpet, car upholstery and furniture.

Hart spot cleaner, $56 (reduced from $99)

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $230



Walmart

You can really clean up with this Walmart deal: The Dyson V7 handheld vacuum is on sale now. It features 40 minutes of run time, a detangling head and whole-machine filtration.

Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner, $230 (reduced from $400)

Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping: $141



Walmart

The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.

The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.

Wyze robot vacuum, $141 (reduced from $329)

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop: $51



Walmart

This Shark cordless Vacmop combines powerful suction and spray mopping for an all-in-one hardwood floor cleaner. The best part? It's only $51 right now at Walmart.

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop, $51 (reduced from $79)

Best spring cleaning home organization deals

Shop closet organizers, pantry organizers, storage sets and more on sale now at Walmart.

Ktaxon 12-cube closet storage organizer



Walmart

It's time to reorganize your closet and change out your wardrobe for spring. This 12-cube closet organizer is a great tool for organizing all of your clothes, linens and more. The organizer is customizable to fit your storage needs.

Ktaxon 12-cube closet storage organizer, $49 (reduced from $55)

The Home Edit pantry storage system: $15

Walmart

Spring is a great time to clean out your pantry and reorganize it. This clear modular storage system from The Home Edit includes two large bins with inserts and a three-tier riser to help you straighten up your pantry.

The Home Edit pantry storage system, $15 (reduced from $25)

Rattan bar cabinet with wine holder: $224

Walmart

Good looking furniture at Walmart? Believe it: This 5-star rated rattan bar cabinet has a midcentury modern-inspired style that classes up any living space. It holds 12 glasses of wine with plenty of interior storage for bar accessories and drinkware.

Rattan bar cabinet with wine holder, $224 (reduced from $284)

Workpro freestanding storage shelves: $80



Walmart

Get a start on spring cleaning with these clearance-price storage shelves. They're perfect for organizing a garage or basement, especially if you buy a couple. They're rated 4.5 stars.

Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $80 (reduced from $150)

Best spring cleaning kitchen and appliance deals

Spring is also a great time to refresh your kitchen with some new appliances or cookware. Shop the best Walmart kitchen and appliance deals below.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $40



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

It's available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set: $69

Walmart

If you want an upgraded knife set from The Pioneer Woman, check out this expanded stainless steel set. The knives' blades are made from specially formulated, high-alloy steel designed for strength, durability and precision cutting. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker: $161

Walmart

Looking to save money and make your coffee at home this year? Consider this versatile coffee brewer from Keurig. It allows you to brew single-serve K-cups or a traditional pot of coffee. It also includes a multi-position water reservoir that can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer to best fit your counter space.

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker, $161 (reduced from $200)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set: $89



Walmart

This The Pioneer Woman set includes 12 items; a 1-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8-inch and 10-inch skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

GE opal nugget ice maker: $430 (save $149)

Walmart

This GE nugget ice maker has been getting some buzz on TikTok, and now Walmart is offering a great deal on it. It creates refreshing and chewable nugget ice. The ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds of ice.

GE opal nugget ice maker, $430 (reduced from $579)

Proctor Silex 1.5-cup food chopper: $20

Walmart

This compact Proctor Silex 1.5-cup food chopper is great for chopping onions, making salsa, pureeing baby food, emulsifying your favorite sauces and more. It offers adjustable pulse speed control so that you can get the right texture for each dish that you make. It's no longer on sale currently.

Proctor Silex 1.5-cup food chopper, $20

Vitamix One blender: $130



Walmart

The Vitamix One blender offers a simple, streamlined design. It's the perfect starter blender for anyone who isn't quite ready to splurge on a premium Vitamix quite yet. Right now, this affordable Vitamix model is even more budget-friendly, as Walmart has it on sale for $120 off.

Vitamix One blender, $130 (reduced from $250)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore stand mixer: $99



Walmart

Drew Barrymore has an absolutely gorgeous line of kitchen appliances at Walmart, aptly named Beautiful. This 5.3-quart tilt-head stand mixer from the line is rated 4.6 stars, with reviewers praising its matte finish and how light it is compared to KitchenAid stand mixers. (It's much cheaper than KitchenAid stand mixers, too.)

The already-affordable mixer is on sale now for $99 at Walmart. Several color options have already sold out, so if you're interested in the mixer, you'll want to act fast.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tiit-head stand mixer, $99 (reduced from $120)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer: $57



Walmart

This touchscreen air fryer from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful home line is on sale now. This 6-quart air fryer lets you air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food with little-to-no oil needed. The removable crisping tray and pan are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. This air fryer is no longer on sale currently.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer, $57

12-piece Rachael Ray cookware set: $98

Walmart

This 12-piece set includes a 6-quart stock pot with a lid, a 3-quart saucepan with a lid, a 10-inch frying pan, a 8.5-inch frying pan, a 11.75-inch deep frying pan, a 9-inch x 13-inch baking sheet, a large nylon turner, a large nylon slotted spoon and a garbage bowl.

One Walmart reviewer shared their family's experience with the set: "I bought this set for my daughter because she moved out into her own place. She loves the quality of the pots and pans. The non-stick is awesome and it's a very good-looking set!"

Rachael Ray 12-piece nonstick pots and pans set, $98 (reduced from $198)

The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set: $24



Walmart

Walmart is offering an unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set. At $24, this would be a great deal for one slow cooker, but this deal actually includes a set of two The Pioneer Woman slow cookers. The 1.5-quart slow cookers feature a vintage floral design and three temperature settings.

The removable stoneware crocks and glass lids are dishwasher safe.

"I love these little crockpots," a reviewer says. "It is perfect to make small portioned meals and the two-pack makes it easy to prepare several meals in advance."

The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)

20-piece The Pioneer Woman food storage set: $16

Walmart

"I love these storage containers," a Walmart reviewer says. "Not only are they beautiful, [but] they are [also] durable. I have so many containers that are flimsy and break easily, but not these. They even kept my leftovers fresh and the material seems much stronger than other regular brands."

The Pioneer Woman 20-piece food storage set, $16 (reduced from $22)

Spring clean with CBS Essentials

Out with the old, in with the new. No matter if you're upgrading or buying your first-ever laundry appliance, robot vacuum or smart refrigerator, you should get a great deal. The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the internet to bring you the greatest spring cleaning sales on must-have, customer-loved cleaning essentials such as air purifiers, stick vacuums, washing machines, electric dryers, dishwashers and more.

Keep checking back -- we're keeping this list updated with all the best spring cleaning discounts, deals and sales the season has to offer.

Related content from CBS Essentials